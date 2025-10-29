A local bodybuilder, Charles 'Chico' Oppelt, shared a video of how his wife helped him from his wheelchair to the water at the beach

Charles showed his loving spouse appreciation by thanking her in the clip, which touches people's hearts

Social media users also noted that the woman stuck to her marriage vows and applauded her dedication

Online users' hearts melted when a woman helped her husband, who uses a wheelchair, enjoy the beach. Images: Amber Audrey Oppelt

A bodybuilding wheelchair user, Charles 'Chico' Oppelt, showed appreciation to his wife, Amber Oppelt, who made sure her husband got to enjoy the beach. Her efforts to include Charles in the family activities warmed many people's hearts.

On 26 October, 2025, Charles uploaded a video on TikTok showing Amber picking him up off the sand and carrying him to the water.

"Thank you, my wife," wrote the blessed and grateful man.

Amber posted photos of their day at the beach in January, 2025, but that didn't stop Charles from showing people her dedication months later. Image: Amber Audrey Oppelt

South Africans applaud helpful wife

Hundreds of local internet users gave Amber her flowers after watching the heartwarming clip on their For You Pages, with many stating that she was a dedicated wife.

@mrajb42 shared in the comment section:

"I take my hat off for her. You don't get many people who would do that. I salute you, lady."

An emotional @itsrozettewindvogel wrote:

"I don't even know what to say. The tears are just flowing. Thank you for the love you have for your husband. May God only make your bond stronger and stronger. May He give you strength every day, and may you never get tired. Much love to both of you."

@user6366462631077 stated with love:

"This is what you get when you treat your woman good. She will move heaven and earth for you."

@dailyincome4u added in the comments:

"Wow, one woman living out her vows. May they continue to be blessed in abundance. Nothing is impossible for God, so continue to pray for the full recovery of this man."

@ziphumeze.phumeza told people on the internet:

"May this kind of love locate me, Lord. It's because of the man's good deeds that the wife will love him eternally."

@tracycarelse3 said to the couple:

"Please don't ever stop making videos, because the videos inspire and motivate me and so many others out there. I was born with a disability. People think it's not easy to find that special person who will love you unconditionally. I really love watching your videos on TikTok."

Watch the TikTok video on Charles's account below:

