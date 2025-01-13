A couple from Zweletemba in the Western Cape shared on TikTok that they had nothing when they got married

In their TikTok video, they showed that things changed for the better when they furnished their home

Many internet users in the post's comment section were happy for the couple, who gave God the credit

A loving couple showed how they went from nothing at the beginning of their marriage to a furnished home.

Source: TikTok

For some couples, life after marriage can bring challenges that test their bond and resilience. However, one inspiring couple who started with nothing joyfully shared the progress of their home.

From nothing to everything and more

A content-creating couple, known as The Phuthis, motivated many when they shared that when they got married, they had nothing, but God had been faithful to them.

As a result of God's love, the married duo went from chilling on the floor to having a couch and much more in their living room.

The couple from Zweletemba in the Western Cpe wrote in their post's caption:

"Growing with your partner and trusting God in the process is all you can do."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves couple's growth

Several social media users applauded the couple's success and shared encouraging words in the post's comment section.

@siphondob told app users:

"This is a real marriage. Starting afresh."

@nonceba315 stated in the comments:

"God was like, 'Oh, so they are honouring me. Let me show them the benefits of it.' More is coming, watch."

A delighted @sanieprecious said:

"It’s so satisfying to see young couples achieving things together. Look at God."

@brotherme49, who could relate to what the couple had experienced, shared:

"My partner and I are on the same journey as you guys. The house is empty, but the Almighty will soon give us a way."

@adrianamboussi adored the video and wrote:

"Aww, this is beautiful."

@isabellabaloyi2 said to the couple:

"I love the fact that you didn't bother anyone."

