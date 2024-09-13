A 19-year-old woman shared that she and her husband bought an RDP house to transform into a home

She gave people a look at the house, which still needed much fixing and cleaning to live in

Members of the online community took to the comment section to congratulate the pair on their purchase

A couple bought an RDP house to renovate. Images: @buhle_happyness

Starting your life with your partner is a beautiful journey, especially when you move into your new home to shape your future. A young woman and her husband were on their way to creating lasting memories when they bought a house, transforming it into a warm and welcoming home for their new chapter.

Building a future together

Using the handle @buhle_happyness, 19-year-old Buhle took to her TikTok account to share with app users that she and her husband (who is 25) bought an RDP house, attempting to turn it into a stunning home.

Buhle told people watching the clip:

"There's still so much work that needs to be done, but we're grateful for what we have now.

"God came through for us this year. A year of divine favour."

The bare home's walls needed to be painted. However, one thing Buhle showed that was accomplished was replacing the front door.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to couple's home

A few social media users headed to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their life-changing purchase.

@user8351433494861 wrote under Buhle's post:

"Proud of you two. More blessings upon you."

@leendamkonto also shared how proud they were, adding:

"May God richly bless your union."

@slindo_mbatani congratulated the duo and also said:

"I hope the previous owner has had it for more than eight years so that you would not find yourself in a fraud situation."

@liralee74 shared with app users in the comments:

"I'm in the process and so scared. I don’t want to be scammed. The one I'm about to get is so damaged."

@vhonie92, who loved the post, wrote:

"Amen to the prayer you prayed."

@patriciamohlamon5 shared with everyone:

"I bought mine as well. One step at a time."

Couple goes from shack to mansion

In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple who lived in a plank house for years. After moving into a bungalow, the lovebirds finally began constructing a mansion.

While some social media users congratulated the couple, others shared their doubts in the comment section.

