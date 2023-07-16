Some people have made an industry out of selling RDP houses, and some of them are taking advantage of people

A woman Celiwe Dlula was convinced to buy the housing provided by the government, and now it has come back to bite her

After more than ten years, the woman who bought the RDP house in cash lost her purchased home

CAPE TOWN- Celiwe Dlula only wanted to provide her family members with a home. Sadly the woman was swindled after she bought an RDP.

A Cape Town evicted homeowner lost her RDP house after the owner came back and kicked her out 14 years later. Image

Source: Getty Images

The Western Cape housing department chimed in on Celiwe's misfortune. The government branch also addressed how South Africans can fall for housing scams.

Evicted homeowner chased out of RDP house she bought

Celiwe Dlula shared her story about getting evicted after buying a house with ENCA. The woman explained that she bought a house for R22 000. After years living in the house, she got death threats to get her to move out.

Who is evicting woman from RDP house?

According to eNCA, Celiwe paid for her RDP home in cash in 2009. The seller came back after 14 years with their children and kicked out the buyer, who even threatened her life.

The eNCA reported that the Western Cape housing department warned people not to sell government houses. Fake housing scams are also a problem, and the government branch urged people to be careful.

Scorpion Legal Services highlighted that RDPs can only be sold after eight years and only if the state has to be notified first. Watch the video below to hear the Western Cape Infrastructure MEC speculate that there is a housing syndicate:

