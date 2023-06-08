A woman recently moved from her tiny apartment to a government-subsidized RDP house

After months of hard work, she aimed to turn her new place into a home for her daughter.

Mzansi was impressed by how amazing the new place looked and congratulated them for making the space look so chic and cosy

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Woman has transformed her RDP house into a chic new space. Images:@amandaamishndobe/TiKTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman took it upon herself to transform a RDP house after moving from an apartment she was renting out.

After months of hard work, lady transforms the RDP house into a haven

TikTok user @amandaamishndobe uploaded a video of all the work she put in to transform her house into a safe haven for her family. She carefully selected furniture and decor to create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere for her daughter. After months of hard work, her efforts paid off, and the RDP house became a beautiful and functional home.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Woman trends for amazing transformation of her RDP house

The lady's inspiring story has touched the hearts of many, showcasing the resilience and determination of individuals to create a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Peeps flocked the comment section to congratulate her:

@ZeeEmaVundleni said:

"Can you take us through the process of buying a RDP house. I want to buy one but scared."

@Noluvuyo Pama Mdudi commented:

"Very good. I also moved from ityotyombe to buying an RDP house and I made it home."

@mpume bling said:

"Mama where did you get legit sellers of RDP , siyafa ama scam."

@D&PHadebe commented:

"Wooow, nice work but can I ask, since it's rented and you made renovations."

@Nei said:

"Oh man, congratulations. You’ve done such a great job."

@Tabs said:

"Wooow, I'm sooo impressed. You have done an amazing job."

Evicted North West woman builds tiny house on her sister's land, peeps warn move could backfire

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady who lost everything after not being able to afford her place has had to start over.

TikTok user @missstrawberrykasebele shared her journey of having nothing in her bank account, but her sister allowed her to build behind her property.

Peeps were impressed by her determination not to let her past define her future, but many warned her this move could turn for the worst in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News