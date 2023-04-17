A lady who lost everything after not being able to afford her place has had to start over

TikTok user @missstrawberrykasebele shared her journey of having nothing in her bank account, but her sister allowed her to build behind her property

Peeps were impressed by her determination not to let her past define her future, but many warned her this move could turn for the worst in the future

Forcefully removed from her house young lady starts over. Images: @missStrawberry01/TikTok

Starting over has been exceptionally hard for one North West woman known as @missstrawberrykasebele on TikTok. The young lady from Klerksdorp uploaded a video which showed the progress she had made on her building.

@missstrawberrykasebele's sister stepped up to help her younger sibling when she was evicted, allowing her to build behind her government-subsidized home.

Netizens asked her to have a contract in place even if they are blood because things can change when it comes to these matters. However, the lady set the record straight with people she deemed hating on her success.

She said:

"Power comes in small doses. Given by God."

Some peeps predict rocky relationship with siblings

Netizens will undoubtedly feel entitled to remark on your life if you publish it online, as seen in this video. While some thought her sister was wonderful for allowing her to build on her land, others thought she would quickly regret her decision.

Here are some of the comments:

@TshepisoMkhonto said:

"I would live behind my sister's yard if I could. Some of us were raised well to love each other beyond boundaries. I am my sister's child until today"

@Precious commented:

"Wrong move you, should have bought your own piece of land first. Things can go south"

@sinegugus2 said:

" I'm scared for you, this can backfire!

@katlegoNdhlovu commented:

"The truth is that her and her sister can live in peace forever but once they have their own kids and the kids grow, then what?"

