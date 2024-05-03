Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango recently got back on stage and he is getting booked

The star was on stage performing after he suffered a stroke in December 2022 and lost his mobility

L'vovo shared that was happy to be back on stage as he missed performing and getting a warm reception from fans touched him a lot

Kwaito star L'vovo is back on stage. Image: @snl24

Halala! The baddest in the game is back and healthy. L'vovo recently had his fans jumping for joy and all smiles.

L'vovo Derrango is back on stage

The South African Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango has been the talk of the town recently after his record label rubbished rumours that have been circulating on social media that he has died.

Recently, according to ZiMoja, Derrango recently got back on stage after he suffered a stroke while performing in December 2022.

His friend and musician Tzozo was happy to see him back in action:

"While he must continue working, we hope for a system in place to support our artists during such occurrences."

L'vovo also shared that he was happy to be back on stage as he missed performing, and getting a warm reception from fans touched him a lot.

He said:

"I missed performing and getting a warm reception from the audience who love my music was amazing. But I am also taking my recovery one day at a time. I am capable of walking now, whereas there was once a time when I couldn't walk at all. I understand that there are still people who wish to see me perform on stage, but I also recognize the importance of not placing undue pressure on myself.

"I watch what I eat, where I go, I get rest and I take care of myself. I have been receiving a lot of support from close friends who have been there for me since day one."

