L'vovo's death scare left some South Africans rattled after some people claimed the Kwaito leged had also passed away

L'vovo's record label issued a statement denying that the star died after suffering a stroke, adding that he's alive and well

Social media users slammed the people who claimed L'vovo died after he was hospitalised and asked them to wait for celebs' families to confirm such news

L'vovo's record label Derrango Records has rubbished rumours claiming he's dead. The star was hospitalised after suffering a stroke during a performance in Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal.

L’vovo’s death scare left Mzansi ratted. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

His label confirmed that he was admitted to hospital but denied the claims of his death. L'vovo trended when tweeps posted that the Kwaito legend has since died.

Mzansi slams people who posted L'vovo has died

Peeps took to Twitter to slam those who posted that the Resista hitmaker has died after some of them started deleting their tweets.

@azania1023 said:

"I’m one of the people who posted Lvovo has died after it was tweeted by an SABC journalist. She has since deleted the tweet. It turns out, it’s not true. L'vovo is alive and well."

@mlungisi_baso commented:

"We have since seen the statement defusing the rumors, people must stop this tendency of relaying "komana mtase ngikutshene" and allow the family to give us updates on his condition."

@k_mfundopraise said:

"Inkinga yenu ngcele ukuphapha, in such matters you wait for a reliable source, in this case it should be his family or his close friends."

@AgneKwena wrote:

"You wanted to be among the first to break the news just for likes and retweets, I’m sure you are so gutted to hear that the man is still breathing. Sies man."

@MajoziniD added:

"Oh sorry man about that, we also wish him a speedy recovery."

L'vovo hospitalised after suffering a stroke

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that another Durban musician suffered a stroke. L'vovo Derrango was hospitalised after suffering a "minor stroke" during his performance in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal on 23 December.

The Kwaito legend's record label dropped a statement following the incident. According to the press release, L'vovo is currently in hospital receiving medical attention. The star is responding very well to medication.

A few days ago, another Durban artist, Mampintsha, also suffered a stroke after a performance. He died a few days later. Peeps took to Twitter to wish the musician a speedy recovery after news of his hospitalisation broke on social media.

