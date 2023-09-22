L'vovo is on the road to recovery and is grateful to have a support system as strong as his to keep him going

The Kwaito star revealed his desire to change his lifestyle and shared details of his campaign to raise awareness of strokes

L'vovo says there's not enough awareness of strokes and wants to change the narrative that only elderly people suffer from them

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

L’vovo says everyone above 17 years old is at risk of suffering a stroke, saying young people think only the elderly can suffer from strokes. Images: lvovosa

Source: Instagram

L'vovo suffered a stroke in 2022 and has been working hard to recover from the traumatic event. The Resista hitmaker opened up about his five-day walk from Newcastle to Durban to raise awareness about strokes, especially in the younger generations.

He revealed that he is not fully recovered but credits his loved ones for carrying him through his journey.

L'vovo walks to raise awareness

In December 2022, L'vovo suffered a stroke during a performance in KwaZulu-Natal. Eight months into his journey to recovery, the Kwaito star says he wants to raise awareness about strokes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Talking to TshisaLIVE, Derrango revealed the awareness campaign that will see him and a group of supporters walk from Newcastle to Durban:

"The walk is to raise awareness as a person who has suffered a stroke and survived. I wasn't doing the entire route from Newcastle to Durban as I'm not 100% fit, I was doing 2km."

He went on:

"I will be in Durban when they [the other teams] reach that side so we can get a welcome from other artists, the mayor's office, and the Department of Health."

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker went on to say that young people are at risk of suffering strokes too, not just the elderly:

"As young people, we think strokes are for old people, we are all victims from 17 years old and we've seen lately what has been happening to artists."

In 2022, Lira suffered a stroke that affected her speech where she had to learn to speak and sing from scratch.

L'vovo plans to release new music

The Kwaito star is determined to make a full recovery so he can go back to doing what he loves most, making music.

His stroke derailed his music plans but gave him new life and push harder. L'vovo revealed that he plans to release a project in time for the festive season:

"I'm coming back to music, I will be releasing an EP. Music is what I love. I will be back on stage. "

L'vovo pulled out of Cotton Fest back in June 2023 due to a health scare, saying his medical team advised him against it.

Lira finds her voice again

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details of Lira's reflection on her stroke as well as the gruelling road to recovery.

Lira has been candid about her stroke, sharing details of her recovery and hopes to finally go back to making music and performing for her fans.

The publication also revealed Lira's wholesome train station vacation with her parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News