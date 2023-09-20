Songstress Lira is celebrating life in style as she took a mini vacation with her parents on the luxurious Blue Train

She took to her Instagram to show off a video of the family living their soft life inside the moving hotel, enjoying fine dining and exquisite sights

The clip, which was taken from Cape Town to Pretoria, had Mzansi blown away by the experience, motivating even some celebrities to take the short left

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

If there is one thing that Lira's life-changing illness taught her, 17 months after her stroke in Germany that left her unable to speak for some time, is to live her life like it's golden.

Lira took a family vacation with her parents on the Blue Train to celebrate the gift of life. Images: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Lira and her parents take a Blue Train vacation

She took to her Instagram to post a video of her and her parents enjoying a top-tier experience inside the luxurious Blue Train and captioned her video:

"Took my parents on @thebluetrainsa to celebrate LIFE !! This 3-day trip was from Cape Town to Pretoria! What an epic experience! The Blue Train is on 50% special till the end of Oct 2023 - ALL INCLUSIVE! I’m not their ambassador, but here’s a plug. This is worth it - the service, the food and experience- 5 stars!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out her video below:

Instagrammers envy Lira's Blue Trip vacation

The singer's precious family vacation was flooded by sweet comments and people who wished to experience the train:

@djsbulive was inspired:

"Thank you. I'll take my Mother and daughter."

@glorianyati was reminded:

"Oh man, your dad is my ex-colleague. What an awesome human being..l love your family so much. Beautiful memories."

@ordainedlest9 felt anxious

"How many hours? I just don’t want to be long in the nowhere zone. I felt it on the boat cruise."

@zanelennkosi applauded:

"What a lovely gesture to yourself and parents."

@phuti72 was considering:

"How many hours? I must try when I’m home, currently working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

@thegifted_dr said:

"Love it! Keep loving on your rents forever."

@alanesterhuizen felt nostlagic:

"What a fabulous experience...... I've been on the Blue train ..... enjoy every moment on the train."

@prince.mashangz was honoured:

"It was absolutely awesome having you onboard @miss_lira and your lovely family."

@thembanichamane commented:

"Breathtaking and priceless moment."

@drlivhu_skinclinic was certain:

"A definite bucket list."

Boity Thulo suspected of spending with Theo Baloyi

In other vacation stories on Briefly News, rapper Boity Thulo, who has been serving Mzansi with breathtaking vacation pictures, has been rumoured to be on holiday with entrepreneur extraordinaire, Theo Baloyi.

The social media detectives, after intensive investigation, found undeniable similarities between the Bathu sneaker founder and the Ba Reng hitmaker's holiday pictures, as they both posted around the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News