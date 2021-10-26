Rachel Kolisi shared her wild outdoor holiday with her social media fans and provided a glimpse into the fun

Rachel enjoyed the experience with her husband and two kids at the luxury Phinda Private Game Reserve

In the post, she elaborated on the adventure and said she used it as an opportunity to switch off her phone and soak up her favourite people

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share her exciting family holiday at the five-star Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. She can be seen immersing herself in the great outdoors with her Springbok Captain husband, Siya Kolisi, and their two adorable kids, Nicholas and Keziah.

The Kolisis had an epic time at the Phinda Private Game Reserve in Zululand. Image: Siya Kolisi/Instagram

In the post, Rachel shares a video of her experience and provided an in-depth caption.

She says:

"We had the most incredible few days at @andbeyondphinda last week. And I spent sometime off my phone and soaking some of my favourite people (just missed Liyema) hence the late-ish post.

"Thank you so much for hosting us so well! Nothing like like the wild! We can’t wait to be back again soon!"

Rachel shared her post with her over 300k followers and in just a few hours it has received a big response. People from around Mzansi are loving the snapshot into her wild outdoor adventure and some shared their thoughts.

Keeping up with the Kolisis: Siya Kolisi and family enjoy a wildlife adventure in luxury game reserve

In related news, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi also took to Instagram to share his family holiday at the game reserve. He can be seen having the time of his life with his family by his side.

Siya has enjoyed much-needed time with his loved ones since starting his new life in Durban. He moved to Durbs after joining the Cell C Sharks and this means he spends less time with his family, who live in Cape Town.

"So excited to spend a few days at @andbeyondphinda with the family before it’s time to head back on tour @andbeyondtravel," Siya expressed in one his posts.

The Kolisis can be seen going on game drives, eating hearty meals, splashing around in a boujee-looking pool and getting front row seats to majestic wildlife such as lions, giraffes and rhinos.

