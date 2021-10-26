Shudufhadzo Musida Spends Some Time in Paris, Shares Stunning Snap: “To Peace”

Shudufhadzo Musida wowed Mzansi with her amazing photography skills after she shared a new snap on Instagram

The former Miss SA has been spending some time in Paris and has also been sharing snippets of her time there

South Africans absolutely adored the beautiful snap of her surroundings and shared lovely comments under her post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is living her life in Paris, France. The local beauty recently shared a stunning image she snapped while visiting the fashion capital of the world and Mzansi is here for it.

Aside from being a beauty queen and a brainiac, it seems as though Shudu can add photography to her repertoire. The snap she shared captured cars, people and an old building. South Africans could not get enough of the stunning image. She simply captioned it:

"To peace."

Shudufhadzo Musida is living it up in Paris and has been letting her followers in by sharing snaps whenever she can. @shudufhadzomusida

Source: Instagram

With over 450 000 followers on Instagram, it's easy to see how the local stunner gained 4 000 likes on the post in less than a day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under the post:

@tnxbk shared:

"Make sure you indulge at Laduree."

@matthewkwilliams1 said:

"New wallpaper, thanks."

@ebombo_thabiso commented:

"You always capture beautiful snaps."

@tlaxxie added:

"Peace over everything."

“Biblical imagery”: Shudu shares pic of herself and Mzansi is mesmerised by the former Miss SA's angelic look

In other news about Shudu, Briefly News previously reported that she posted a pic of herself on Twitter and people were amazed at how stunning she looks. The post has received close to 6 000 likes and 300 retweets.

Shudu has over 200k followers on the platform and many have let her know how blown away they are by the image. She simply captioned the post:

"Grateful."

Let's jump into the comments which are beaming with admiration:

@ncebz7 wrote:

"This picture reminds me of Biblical imagery. This is the kind of black presence the Bible needs. You would make a gorgeous Mary."

@Eddiepacel_za said:

"Can I take you out for lunch tomorrow?"

Beauty and brains: A look at the life of Shudufhadzo Musida

In related news, Briefly News ran a feature on Shudu and took a closer look at her inspiring life. Today, 65 years ago, women in South Africa united to stand against the injustices of inequality. More than 20 000 women marched against the use of gender assigned passbooks.

Thousands of ladies made their voices heard and they proved that women are strong enough to make a difference in an unfair and oppressive world.

One young woman is carrying on the legacy of those fierce women who marched for our freedom. Shudufhadzo Musida is more than just a pageant title holder, she is an example of how things changed for women from 1956 to now.

Source: Briefly.co.za