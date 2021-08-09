Beauty and Brains: A Look at the Life of Shudufhadzo Musida

Shudufhadzo Musida is not just beautiful, she is intelligent and has a passion for helping other people. She is the epitome of a strong woman in modern-life South Africa.

Today, 65 years ago, women in South Africa united to stand against the injustices of inequality. More than 20 000 women marched against the use of gender assigned passbooks.

Thousands of ladies made their voices heard and they proved that women are strong enough to make a difference in an unfair and oppressive world.

One young woman is carrying on the legacy of those fierce women who marched for our freedom.

Shudufhadzo Musida is more than just a pageant title holder, she is an example of how things changed for women from 1956 to now. With two degrees and a burning passion to empower other women, she is making serious boss lady moves and we are here for it.

In honour of Women’s Day 2021, Briefly News took a closer look at our current Miss SA.

Shudufhadzo Musida is an inspiring woman who is advocating for gender equality. Photo: shudufhadzomusida / Instagram.

Early life

Musida is a proudly Venda girl who was born on 16 July, 1996.

The 25-year-old hails from Ha-Masia village, Vhembe District Municipality of the Limpopo, which makes her the first Miss SA pageant winner to come from the province.

She has a sister and her mom works as a real estate agent.

More than just a pretty face

It is clear Musida is a beauty but she is more than just her looks.

The Miss SA title holder has not one but two degrees.

She studied towards a Bachelor of Social Science degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, at the University of Pretoria.

Musida went on to study for her Honours degree and recently graduated.

She bagged the degree at Wits last month. Briefly News reported her newest crowning moment in the garb of academia came courtesy of her power-packed struts down the halls of academic excellence as she, like many of her peers at the institution on Tuesday, 20 July, celebrated during a virtual graduation ceremony.

The Miss SA winner, however, had the special privilege of having her BA Honours degree in International Relations conferred by the Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

Zozibini Tunzi is her role model but that’s not why she has a bald head

Musida sports a stunning bald look and many have liken her to former Miss SA and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

According to Wikipedia, Musida cited Zozi as a role model. But, that is not why Musida shaves her head.

The Sowetan reported the beauty could be seen rocking her bald look since as far back as 2015.

Tomboy girls are beautiful too, Musida is proof

It is not just girly girls who enter beauty pageants. Musida reportedly is a bit of a tomboy and the Sowetan reported she wasn’t a big fan of high heels.

It is hard believing it when you look at the glamorous Miss SA. However, in various posts on her Instagram account Musida can be seen rocking pantsuits and she effortlessly glams up the masculine look.

She is artistic and outdoorsy

Musida is reportedly a painter who finds creating art therapeutic. She also enjoys the outdoors and credits being a village girl for it.

Becoming Miss South Africa

In October, 2020, Musida was crowned the new Miss SA winner. She beat 15 other ladies for the crown and ended up walking away with R3 million in prizes.

She won R1 million cash and is allowed to stay at a lavish fully furnished Sandton apartment for a year.

Musida was also given a Mercedes-Benz C200 to drive around during her time as reigning Miss SA 2020.

A woman who stands up for women

Musida is using her platform to empower women and children. She often participates in campaigns that push for gender equality.

In June, Musida joined a discussion with global leaders and young ladies at UN Women about the gender equality agenda.

Take a look at the video below:

She also shared a post about choosing to use her voice to better the lives of women.

Musida captioned the post:

“On this day I stand in solidarity with women all over the world by saying | #choosetochallenge.

“I'm also reminded of the privilege to be able to have a choice where generations that came before me did not. I can choose to stand up and have my voice be heard, I can choose to make my dreams a reality. I can choose to be responsible for my actions and to help others take responsibility for theirs. Today, I choose to challenge societal norms placed upon us, not by us, to prohibit women from experiencing true equality. I choose to challenge those in positions of power to not only open the doors but to break them down and make a bigger table.

“Today, I choose to hold myself not to a standard of perfection but of grace.”

Even queens have to workout

Musida takes care of her body by working out. In several posts online the Miss SA winner can be seen exercising.

From pilates to boxing, Musida is not afraid of breaking a sweat.

