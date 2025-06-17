Theo Kgosinkwe recently marked Father's Day with a sweet tribute to his old man

The Mafikizolo singer shared a picture of himself with his dad, and fans commented on his resemblance to a celebrity

Social media users showed love to the pair and wished Theo's dad a happy Father's Day

Theo Kgosinkwe shared a touching Father's Day tribute to his dad and referred to him as his "hero."

Theo Khosinkwe shows love to his father

On Father's Day, not only was Theo Kgosinkwe celebrated by his loving wife, but he also took the time to show love to his old man.

The Mafikizolo singer took to his Instagram page on 15 June 2025 to celebrate his father with a touching message of gratitude:

"Happy Father's Day to my hero, Bra D. Rre Kgosinkwe Snr. I've learned so much from you, and I'm raising my kids with love, just like you raised us. You are loved, and may God bless you."

Theo also shared pictures of himself and his dad at a celebration:

Here's what South Africans said about Theo Kgosinkwe's post

Mzansi couldn't help but comment on Theo Kgosinkwe's dad bearing a striking resemblance to disgraced actor Bill Cosby:

tintswalontso asked:

"So, Bill Cosby is your dad?"

_uzoe_ trolled:

"Here is our very own South African Bill Cosby."

kamogelogaesite was curious:

"Is your dad related to Bill Cosby?"

motshwee laughed:

"Lol, I knew I was not the only one who saw Bill Cosby."

Meanwhile, others showed love to the pair and said Theo was his dad's twin:

dr_roseleputu.md said:

"You are his carbon copy! Happy Father’s Day to you."

brendatlale showed love to Theo Kgosinkwe's father:

"Happy Father’s Day to Rre Kgosinkwe. Owner Partners Hair Salons. Kagiso’s finest Mdala."

nolundi_1026 wrote:

"Yhoo, like father, like son! Happy Father's Day."

leratomatobosane was stunned:

"Bathong! You and Rre Kgosinkwe look so much alike!"

firstladytshepi added:

"Twins twinning! All the best to Rre mokgolo."

poekie_venom joked:

"Hauuu, Mafikak'dala and mafikozolo!"

