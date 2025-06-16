Shaka Ilembe actor Lemogang Tsipa showed off his grandmother at the Season 2 premiere of the Mzansi Magic series

Tsipa, who plays Shaka in the series, posted a photo on X and hailed his granny as the most incredible woman in his life

The picture tugged at heartstrings with people hailing Tsipa for making his old lady proud

'Shaka Ilembe' actor Lemogang Tsipa took his grandmother to the Season 2 premiere. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African actor Lemogang Tsipa is on everyone's lips at the moment due to his amazing acting on Shaka Ilembe.

Lemogang and granny steal the show

Actor Lemogang Tsipa attended the Shaka Ilembe Season 2 premiere of the hit Mzansi Magic series. He brought his 92-year-old grandma along with him.

Tsipa, who plays the lead role of Shaka in the series, posted an X photo and gushed over his granny. In his post, Tsipa said his grandma is the most incredible woman in his life.

"I have been blessed with the most incredible women in my life. My grandmother was my date to the Shaka ILembe Season2 premiere. I hope I look this good when I’m turning 92."

Fans react to Lemogang's picture

The photo pulled heartstrings as some people hailed Lemogang Tsipa for making his old lady proud by acing his acting on the show.

'Shaka Ilembe' star Lemogang Tsipa showed off his grandmother. Image: Lemogangtsipa

Source: Instagram

Here are the reactions:

@KganyaShop94321 said:

"A day to forever remember. Gogo is glowing, I’m loving it. Hope your wish comes true, my bro."

@Thandi2048191 was in disbelief:

"This beautiful lady can't be 92 ngiyala."

@WaMuvenda gushed:

"92 never looked this good."

@lackay_abigail encouraged:

"Dude. I'm with you on this one. Get tips, strategies and techniques. We have to do it. I MUST LIVE THIS LONG! It is very, very important."

@lulushezi stated:

"You look alike. How sweet."

@NtsuntsuMolete praised:

"The 'bestest' date for the event. Ever."

@aurochrista gushed:

"Awwww sweet. You are a gogos boy."

@Leigh_Lupindo said:

"This is heartwarming because nkgono is also just a girl bethuna. Her scarf reminds me of grandma’s. She had so many of these with their matching hats."

@SimplyEXT said:

"Ots absolutely wonderful watching you."

@DyodoMandla asked:

"How did you learn to speak isiZulu so effortlessly?"

@rinae_yhe replied:

"She will never forget this."

Lemogang on playing Shaka

The actor previously spoke about his role and what fans can expect in the second season as Shaka descends to the throne.

"In season 2, Shaka moves from being a king to being iSilo, which is a king of kings, and you will get to see him inherit or rather take a kingdom of about 700 to 1000 people. Viewers are going to see a lot of plot twists, cunning and brutal scenes of Shaka during the period where he takes another kingdom.

Speaking about his experience working with Nomzamo Mbatha, he said it was a joy.

"Acting besides Nomzamo has been amazing, and she is one of the greatest professionals and a very genuine person, and her personality really boosts the set experience."

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at premiere

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shaka iLembe star Nomzamo Mbatha attended the Season 2 premiere of the award-winning show on Thursday, 12 June 2025.

Mbatha wore an exclusive Gert-Johan Coetzee regal dress at the premiere, which was held at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

