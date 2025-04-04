South African actor Lemogang Tsipa is excited about his role as Shaka Zulu on Shaka iLembe

The actor exclusively shared with Briefly News how much of a genius Shaka Zulu was as he studied how he explored and understood how he did things

Actor Lemgang Tsipa talked about his role in 'Shaka iLembe.'

Source: Getty Images

Many netizens are eagerly waiting for the second season of Shaka iLembe, which is set to premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025, on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161.

Recently, during an exclusive press junket of the historic series, which was hosted by Mzansi Magic and Bomb Productions on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, where the media got to meet the new and existing cast of the show.

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News about his character as Shaka Zulu on the show, actor Lemogang Tsipa shared how grateful he was to have portrayed such a well-respected and legendary character.

He said:

"In season 2, Shaka moves from being a king to being iSilo, which is a king of kings, and you will get to see him inherit or rather take a kingdom of about 700 to 1000 people. Viewers are going to see a lot of plot twists, cunning and brutal scenes of Shaka during the period where he takes another kingdom.

"Acting besides Nomzamo has been amazing, and she is one of the greatest professionals and very genuine person and her personality really boosts the set experiences."

"Getting into with this character, one thing I learnt is Shaka's mind which of case I knew that he was a brilliant man but as I got to explore more and understand all the things he has done and how he did them was the more I actually realised that he was a genius.

"Walking away or rather let me say after we finished shooting this series, I can confidently say that I have a very deep-found respect for uShaka especially with the legacy he built and all the things he has achieved which have lasted for over 200 years and being part of the South African history, I mean that is amazing."

Actor Zamani Mbatha also joins 'Shaka iLembe.'

Source: UGC

What you need to know about Lemogang's character

The Shaka iLembe's PR team shared with Briefly News information about Lemogang Tsipa's character as Shaka Zulu on the show.

"Son of Senzangakhona kaJama and Nandi kaBhebhe, Shaka faced many challenges growing up which built his grit and determination. Once an outcast, he is now the Zulu king, and his first quest as king is to unite and build his people.

"Shaka was a shrewd thinker, and he surprised both his detractors and supporters while navigating political intrigue, betrayal, and the expectations of leadership. His journey in season 2 is defined by his ambition and vision to build a nation like no other."

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions to Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills.

The show recently ended its first season and fans were eager to see how the story will be carried out in the following season. President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

