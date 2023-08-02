Lemogang Tsipa has announced that he is about to make his highly anticipated debut on Shaka iLembe

The actor plays the older Shaka Zulu, while rising star Ntando Zondi plays the younger king

Viewers have been waiting for Lemogang to make his debut, but some were taken aback that he grew up so quickly

Viewers are in for a treat as the plot thickens in Shaka iLembe.

Lemogang Tsipa will be making his highly anticipated debut as the older Shaka Zulu on the successful drama series. Image: King Henry, @lemogangtsipa

Source: Getty Images

Shaka Zulu finally grows older in Shaka iLembe, making way for Lemogang Tsipa to make his grand entrance

Fans have been waiting for Lemogang Tsipa to grace their screens in the successful series Shaka iLembe.

On his Twitter account @LemogangTsipa, he wrote:

"Excited for this coming Sunday uShaka is growing up."

He even posted an image of the older Shaka Zulu.

Fans are amped up as the story progresses to an older Shaka Zulu

Although fans are excited for Lemogang to make his grand entrance, many are shocked that Shaka Zulu has now grown.

@BonieMntambo said:

"Excited, but that was quick."

@Samke_M94 said:

"That was very quick, why are you guys rushing?"

@Questerr_ said:

"You look like you could play Shaka until he’s grown. You look good, my man."

@SimoWangempela said:

"So Ntando is now leaving? That boy did very well."

@lihle_ntondo said:

"Finally!! Sooo excited."

@MashmallowsSA said:

"We will miss the little man."

