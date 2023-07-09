The long-awaited Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe has finally arrived after six years in the making and a year-long promotional campaign. This star-studded series is ready to dominate Sunday night television for the next three months, featuring excellent casting and powerful performances, rich symbolism, and authentic production.

Shaka iLembe tells the story of a Zulu warrior who became a king. Photo: @Del_frisky

The release of the brand-new Shaka iLembe trailer by DStv gave a glimpse into this captivating drama. With love, passion, family, and battle themes, it promises to be a significant milestone in South Africa's TV history. As the biggest and most expensive South African TV show in prime time, Shaka iLembe generated immense anticipation.

Shaka iLembe's plot summary

Set in the 1700s, Shaka Ilembe tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, Sgidi kaSenzangakhona. He is commonly known as Shaka, with iterations from early childhood to adulthood.

Shaka iLembe's cast

The series boasts a stellar ensemble of South Africa's finest actors, showcasing the talent and skill of renowned performers in the industry, including the following.

Nomzamo Mbatha as Nandi

Nomzamo Mbatha is an actress, TV personality, model, accountant, and entrepreneur. Photo: @nomzamo_m on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Nomzamo Nxumalo Mbatha

Nomzamo Nxumalo Mbatha Gender : Female

: Female Famous as : Nomzamo Mbatha

: Nomzamo Mbatha Date of birth : 13 July 1990

: 13 July 1990 Place of birth: KwaMashu, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

Who is Nomzamo Mbatha? She is a prominent South African luminary who has defied conventional labels. She seamlessly embodies various roles: actress, TV personality, model, accountant, human rights activist, and entrepreneur.

She keeps rising from her captivating debut as Thandeka Ndlovu in Isibaya to her Hollywood breakthrough in Coming 2 America. Notably cast in Saban Films' Assassins, Mbatha leaves an indelible mark on the screen, cementing her place among the industry's elite.

Lemogang Tsipa as Shaka

Lemogang Tsipa as Shaka. Photo: @lemogangtsipa on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Lemogang Peter Phetolo Tsipa

: Lemogang Peter Phetolo Tsipa Gender : Male

: Male Famous as : Lemogang Tsipa

: Lemogang Tsipa Date of birth : 6 May 1991

: 6 May 1991 Place of birth: Empangeni, South Africa

Lemogang Tsipa, the celebrated South African actor, boasts a remarkable career defined by comedic genius. His unforgettable role as Dini Masilela in eKasi+ and captivating appearance in Traffic! showcase his versatility.

Tsipa's talent transcends borders, with standout performances in Eye in the Sky and Beyond The River. From Jamillah and Aladdin to Homeland, his diverse portfolio cements his status as an extraordinary talent.

Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo/Godongwana

Full name : Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu

: Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu Gender : Male

: Male Famous as : Thembinkosi Mthembu

: Thembinkosi Mthembu Date of birth: 17 July 1994

17 July 1994 Place of birth: KwaNdengezi, Durban, South Africa

Thembinkosi Mthembu, the acclaimed South African actor, shines brightest as Junior in the captivating series The Republic. Notable for his roles in acclaimed serials like The River and The Gamechangers, Mthembu's talent resonates deeply. His compelling portrayal in Kalushi: The Story of Solomon Mahlangu further exemplifies his prowess.

Wiseman Mncube as King Zwide

Wiseman Mncube plays King Zwide in the television series. Photo: @wiseman_mncube on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Wiseman Mncube

: Wiseman Mncube Gender : Male

: Male Famous as: Wiseman Mncube

Wiseman Mncube Date of birth: 1990

1990 Place of birth: Ulundi, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa

This South African artist has garnered acclaim as an actor, playwright, singer, and director. With accolades like the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, Mncube has made a lasting impression. Best known for his compelling roles in television serials like Gold Diggers, eHostela, and Uzalo, he has also made notable appearances in films such as Rage of a Lioness.

Senzo Radebe as Senzangakhona

Senzo is notable for his supporting roles as Sthembiso "Sthe" Gumede in Muvhango. Photo: @senzo_radebe on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Senzokuhle Radebe

Senzokuhle Radebe Gender : Male

: Male Famous as : Senzo Radebe

: Senzo Radebe Date of birth : 29 May 1993

: 29 May 1993 Place of birth: Alexandra, Gauteng, South Africa

The South African actor has left an indelible mark on the industry. Notable for his supporting roles as Sthembiso "Sthe" Gumede in Muvhango, Abednego in Isono, and Zibuko in Gomora, Radebe's talent knows no bounds. He has also graced the screen with a lead role in SABC1's Ingozi, further showcasing his range and skill.

Dawn Thandeka King as Princess Mkabayi

Full name: Dawn Thandeka King

Dawn Thandeka King Gender : Female

: Female Famous as : Dawn Thandeka King

: Dawn Thandeka King Date of birth: 1 October 1977

1 October 1977 Place of birth: Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Dawn Thandeka King, the prolific South African artist, has garnered numerous accolades as an actress, musician, motivational speaker, and social media influencer.

Abdul Khoza as Cija

Abdul Khoza as Cija. Photo: @abdul_khoza on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Abdul Khoza

Abdul Khoza Gender : Male

: Male Famous as: Abdul Khoza

Abdul Khoza Date of birth: 14 August 1987

14 August 1987 Place of birth: KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

The South African actor emerged as the winner of Class Act's second season. Khoza gained widespread recognition for his role as Qaphela in the enduring soap opera Isibaya, securing his first SAFTA award.

What movies has Abdul Khoza been in?

Notable appearances include The Road, Ring of Lies, and Nqobile. His acclaimed portrayal of Nqoba in The Wife earned him his second SAFTA triumph.

S'Thandiwe Kgoroge as Queen Mthaniya

Full name : Sithandiwe Kgoroge

: Sithandiwe Kgoroge Gender : Female

: Female Famous as : S'Thandiwe Kgoroge

: S'Thandiwe Kgoroge Date of birth : 4 February 1972

: 4 February 1972 Place of birth: South Africa

Recognised as the wife of actor Tony Kgoroge, Sthandiwe Kgoroge has appeared in notable shows like Generations and multiple seasons of MTV Shuga. Sthandiwe's acclaimed performances include Umkhokha, Impilo: The Scam, and The Road. The film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom also shows her memorable presence.

Hope Mbhele as Baleka

Mbhele has garnered affection from audiences, especially for her role as Mabusi in the Mzansi Magic drama series Umkhokha. Photo: @hope_mbhele on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Hope Mbhele

Hope Mbhele Gender : Female

: Female Famous as : Hope Mbhele

: Hope Mbhele Date of birth : 5 April 1996

: 5 April 1996 Place of birth: Umthwalume, Portshepstone, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

Known for her role as Mabusi in the Mzansi Magic drama series Umkhokha, Mbhele has garnered affection from audiences. She has also showcased her talent in Showmax films like No Love Lost and Goodbye Gogo.

Mondli Makhoba as Ngomane

Full name: Mondli Makhoba

Mondli Makhoba Gender : Male

: Male Famous as : Mondli Makhoba

: Mondli Makhoba Date of birth : 15 May 1978

: 15 May 1978 Place of birth: Umlazi, Kwa-Zulu Natal, South Africa

Recognisable for his roles in The Wife, Umkhokha, and Isithembiso, Mondli Makhoba is a South African actor who has captivated audiences on global stages. His talent has landed him appearances in local and international productions like The Legacy, uZalo, and Grey Matter. Mondli has also showcased his acting prowess in films, including Paper Planes and iZulu.

The list continues with other notable stars, namely:

Ntando Zondi as Young Shaka

Sibonile Ngubane as Mudli

Khabonina Qubeka as Ntombazi

Calvin Ratladi as Goloza

Phumlani Mndebele as Nyengelezi

Ziya Xulu as Piklile

Ernest Ndlovu as Jama

Austin Shandu as Ngqondo

Nompilo Maphumulo as Iqhikiza

Sfundo Maphumulo as Mahole

Gabriel Miya as Zikode

Terrence Ndumiso Maphumulo as Luhleko

Buhle Tsepo Doncube as Mandulo / Soshangane

Wanda Zuma as Mawewe

Hamilton Dlamini as Jobe

Ayanda Borotho as Mfunda

Don Mlangeni as Langa

Siyabonga Melongisi Shibe as Mgabhi

Magic Hlatshwayo as Mbhengi

Richard Lukunku as Domingo

Thembikile Komani as Qinisani

Linda Nxumalo as Dlabehlezi

Mthokozisi Reginald Gabela as Nkanizababili

Kennedy Stab as Gwedla

Ntando Zuma as Nkankane

Ntando Menzi Ncube as Ndabezimbi

Bheki Vilakazi as Sanusi Mhlolo

Carla Fonseca as Carlotte

Laquino Fonseca as Aloisio

Ncibijani Madlala as Mbhobho

Sphamandla Dhludhu as Tana

Lucia Mthiyane as Thiyabezile

Actors in Shaka iLembe. Photo:@iamdjbhoh and @PButheelezi on Twitter (modified by author)

Who is King Shaka on iLembe?

Two key actors portray the character of King Shaka. The adult version of King Shaka is played by Lemogang Tsipa, and Ntando Zondi, a newcomer to the acting scene, portrays the younger version.

Who produced Shaka iLembe?

Shaka iLembe was produced by Nomzamo Mbatha, the executive producer and lead actress. The production team also included Oscar-nominated director Angus Gibson, Nhlanhla Mtaka, Desireé Markgraaff, and Professor Hlonipha Mokoena. Bomb Productions, known for creating shows like Isibaya, The Road, Isithembiso, and House of Zwide for MultiChoice, created the series.

How many episodes of Shaka iLembe are there?

Shaka iLembe's full episodes comprise a 12-part series in its first season. Additionally, there is anticipation for a second season once the first season is completed.

Where can I watch Shaka iLembe?

The series is available on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 20:00. It debuted on Sunday, 18 June 2023, on Mzansi Magic at 8 p.m. The first episode was available on Mzansi Wethu channel 163 on Wednesday, 21 June, at 21:30, allowing DStv Access subscribers to sample the series. You can also watch the drama series online through the DStv mobile app or via the web.

With its highly anticipated production, captivating trailer, and impressive debut episode, Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe has generated considerable buzz. Make sure to catch every thrilling moment of this authentic portrayal of Zulu culture on Mzansi Magic, as it has the potential to become the standout local hit of 2023.

Source: Briefly News