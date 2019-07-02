The River cast (new season): who are the characters in the final season

Those who enjoy television drama series can attest to the depth of quality entertainment and education that The River soapie series has brought to its audience. But behind the success of this show are unique professional characters who have led credence to the show's theme and made every watch worth the time. So, who are The River cast members?

The River is a captivating production that tells the story of a Khanyisa Diamonds mine owner who goes to great extents to protect her lavish lifestyle and loved ones. The series' sixth season is starting, leaving most fans curious about who the characters will be.

Will there be season 6 of The River?

Yes, season six is confirmed to broadcast, though there will be a little change in the cast members. According to the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, the sixth season will be one for the books. According to her:

The final season is going to be the show’s most epic one yet. The drama will be bigger and better, setting the stage for the ultimate finale.

Who are the new cast members of The River?

To ensure maximum entertainment for viewers, new actors have been added to star in the sixth season of the drama series. The River's new actors to expect in the show are discussed below:

Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Full name: Thembi Mtshali-Jones

Thembi Mtshali-Jones Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 7 November 1949

7 November 1949 Age : 73 years old (as of 2023)

: 73 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Vrede, South Africa

Vrede, South Africa Spouse: Emrys Jones (1999–2016)

The South African actress is one of the country's most celebrated artists. She has played in famous television serials, including Stokvel, Silent Witness, and Imbewu. In the series, she stars as Thandeka Dlamini, a woman with sharp eyes and a sharper tongue in her town.

Khutjo Green

Full name: Khutjo Mandji Mmola

Khutjo Mandji Mmola Gender : Female

: Female Famous as: Khutjo Green

Khutjo Green Date of birth : 18 February

: 18 February Place of birth: Polokwane, Limpopo province, South Africa

Khutjo Green works as an actress and director. Her role in the SABC2 drama series Guilt as Emily shot her into the limelight. In 2007, she bagged a Bachelor of Dramatic Arts (Honours) at Witwatersrand University.

As an iconic actress, she has won several awards, including the Naledi Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role in 2013. The River actress has played in dramas like Thola, Mfolozi Street, and the SABC1 youth soapie Skeem Saam. She stars as Paballo Motaung in this series.

Ayanda Borotho

Full name: Ayanda Borotho

Ayanda Borotho Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 13 January 1981

: 13 January 1981 Age : 42 years old (as of 2023)

: 42 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ntuzuma, South Africa

The Ntuzuma South African-born actress was a model. The role she played between 2007 and 2010 in the SABC 1 sitcom Nomzamo shot her into the limelight. She also starred in Losing Lerato, Shaka iLembe, and the first season of Wounds.

In the sixth season of The River, she plays Zanemvula Shange, Nomafu’s older sister. Based on her role, she is a scholarly woman with many accomplishments, having been privileged to travel to different parts of the world.

Nandi Nyembe

Full name : Nandi Nyembe

: Nandi Nyembe Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19 August 1950

: 19 August 1950 Age : 72 years old (as of 2023)

: 72 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kliptown, Johannesburg, South Africa

Born in Kliptown Johannesburg, South Africa, on 19 August 1950 but raised in places like Botswana, Nandi is a veteran South African actress with over three decades of acting experience. She has starred in movies like The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Reyka, and Adulting. As one of The River cast in 2023, she plays Gogo Stella.

Kamo Modisakeng

Full name: Kamo Modisakeng

Kamo Modisakeng Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 14 July 1994

: 14 July 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of 2023)

: 27 years old (as of 2023) Nationality: South African

If you have watched the Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville, you should know Kamo Modisakeng. The South African actress played Bassie, Mavis' naive niece, and shot into the limelight, though she debuted in the Vuzu Amp drama series aYeYe in 2015. She plays Bonolo in The River season six.

Tebogo Khalo

Full name: Tebogo Khalo

Tebogo Khalo Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 31 May 1985

31 May 1985 Age : 38 years old (as of 2023)

: 38 years old (as of 2023) Nationality: South African

Tebogo Khalo is an award-winning actress and radio broadcaster starring in the sixth season of the famous television show. While she plays Makhosi in The River series, she was known as Puleng Mofokeng in Rhythm City. The unique ways she delivers her roles have made her famous among entertainment lovers.

Who are the returning cast in The River?

Though many cast members are not returning to the show, two old members have been confirmed to play a role n the new season.

Thapelo Sebogodi

Real name: Thapelo Sebogodi

Thapelo Sebogodi Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Character: Khabzela

Khabzela Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Actor Thapelo Sebogodi is among the biggest names in the South African entertainment scene. He is popularly known as Khabzela, a role he plays in this Mzansi’s drama TV show.

Nkanyiso Bhengu

Full name : Nkanyiso Bhengu

: Nkanyiso Bhengu Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 15 June 1975

: 15 June 1975 Age : 48 years old (as of 2023)

: 48 years old (as of 2023) Nationality: South African

Nkanyiso is a multi-gifted personality. He is a South African musician, television host, and actor. His entertainment career started in the early 2000s after he competed in Popstars, an SABC3 reality series. As a presenter, he anchored the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show on eTV and Agape, a Sunday morning devotional program on SABC1.

Who is leaving The River season 6?

The River television series remains one of the longest-airing drama series in South Africa. Seasoned and relatively new actors with unique acting skills have played a role or the other in the show. Below is an exhaustive list of all the cast of The River (South African TV series) who are not playing a role again in the new season.

1. Charmaine Mtinta

Real name: Charmaine Mtinta

Charmaine Mtinta Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

49 years (as of 2022) Character: Zungazi

Zungazi Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 4 and 5

Charmaine Mtinta joined the series in 2021. She got the recurring role of Zungazi, first appearing in an episode named after her character. She is still acting as Zungazi in the fifth season.

2. Connie Ferguson

Real name: Constance Ferguson

Constance Ferguson Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Character: Harriet Khoza

Harriet Khoza Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Season: 1

Constance Ferguson is an actress, filmmaker, producer and businesswoman. She starred in the first instalment of the series as Harriet Khoza. She was also the supervising producer in some episodes.

3. Bheki Mkhwane

Real name: Bheki Mkhwane

Bheki Mkhwane Character: BuKhosi Hlophe

BuKhosi Hlophe Cast type: Main

Main Season: 5

Bheki Mkhwane is joined the series in the fifth season. He portrays the character of BuKhosi Hlophe. Besides acting, he is a director, producer, composer and playwright.

4. Brenda Mhlongo

Real name: Brenda Mhlongo

Brenda Mhlongo Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Character: Nomafu Hlophe

Nomafu Hlophe Cast type: Main

Main Season: 5

Brenda Mhlongo is a dancer, actress, and singer. The actress has starred in many shows. She bagged the role of Nomafu Hlophe in the show's fifth instalment.

5. Chuck Shisana Wa Sekgobela

Real name: Chuck Shisana Wa Sekgobela

Chuck Shisana Wa Sekgobela Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Character: Detective Tshabalala

Detective Tshabalala Cast type: Recurring (seasons 1 to 3) and main (seasons 3 and 4)

Recurring (seasons 1 to 3) and main (seasons 3 and 4) Season: 1 to 5

Chuck Shisana Wa Sekgobela joined the series in 2018. Initially, he visualised being a good cop. As the story progressed, the writers developed him into the underhanded Detective Tshabalala he is.

6. Ferry Jele

Real name: Ferry B. Jele

Ferry B. Jele Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Character: Veronica Dlamini

Veronica Dlamini Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 1 to 5

Ferry Jele is a household name in the local film industry. She has been a recurring character in this series since it started. She acts as Veronica Dlamini and has also directed the show.

7. Galaletsang Koffman

Real name: Galaletsang Koffman

Galaletsang Koffman Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Character: Beauty

Beauty Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Beauty is a flamboyant and outspoken character who is often misunderstood. Galaletsang Koffman portrays her character.

8. Hlomla Dandala

Real name: Hlomla Dandala

Hlomla Dandala Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Character: Commissioner Zweli Dikana

Commissioner Zweli Dikana Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Hlomla Dandala acts as Commissioner Zweli Dikana. He joined the show in the first instalment as a main character and is still starring in the fifth one.

9. Jet Novuka

Real name: Jet Monwabisi Mgcanabana

Jet Monwabisi Mgcanabana Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Character: Walter Sotshongaye

Walter Sotshongaye Cast type: Main

Main Season: 1

Actor Jet Novuka starred in the series debut season as Walter Sotshongaye. He has starred in numerous productions but is best known for his role as Zakes in Yizo Yizo and Andile Makhubu in Jacob's Cross.

10. Larona Moagi

Real name: Larona Moagi

Larona Moagi Age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Character: Tumi Mokoena

Tumi Mokoena Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 3

Larona Moagi auditioned in 2017 and got a role to play Itumeleng "Tumi" Mokoena in The River. She was still a student at the time, so she spent weekdays shooting scenes and weekends catching up on her studies. She acted as Tumi in the first three seasons.

11. Lawrence Maleka

Real name: Lawrence Maleka

Lawrence Maleka Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Character: Zolani Dlamini

Zolani Dlamini Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Lawrence Maleka is a renowned actor who has starred in the series as Zolani Dlamini. He started acting young and has since appeared in many films, commercials, and TV shows.

12. Lebogang Tlokana

Real name: Lebogang Tlokana

Lebogang Tlokana Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Character: Dora Phakathi

Dora Phakathi Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Season: 2

Lebogang Tlokana is commonly known as the Funny Chef. She featured in the second instalment of the series as Dora Phakathi.

13. Linda Mtoba

Real name: Linda Mtoba

Linda Mtoba Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Character: Nomonde Dikana

Nomonde Dikana Cast type: Main(seasons 1 to 4) and recurring (season 5)

Main(seasons 1 to 4) and recurring (season 5) Seasons: 1 to 5

Actress Linda Mtoba is a popular figure and fashionista in South Africa. She was a main character in the show for the first four seasons. She also appears as a recurring character in the fifth instalment. She acts as Nomonde Dikana.

14. Lunathi Mampofu

Real name: Lunathi Mampofu

Lunathi Mampofu Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

35 years (as of 2022) Character: Emmarentia Dlamini

Emmarentia Dlamini Cast type: Recurring (season 3) and main (seasons 4 and 5)

Recurring (season 3) and main (seasons 4 and 5) Seasons: 3 to 5

Actress Lunathi Mampofu joined the cast in the third instalment as a recurring figure. In the subsequent instalments, she became the main character. She portrays the role of Emmarentia Dlamini.

15. Lunga Mofokeng

Real name: Lunga Mofokeng

Lunga Mofokeng Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Character: Andile Dikana

Andile Dikana Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Lunga Mofokeng portrays the character of Andile, who has been through so much in life. He is a gay man who attempted suicide after his family tried to force him to marry a woman. He also spent some time in police custody after he was framed for murder.

16. Lunga Shabalala

Real name: Lunga Shabalala

Lunga Shabalala Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Character: Lindani Dlomo

Lindani Dlomo Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 3

Lunga Shabalala rose to fame as a presenter on the SABC 1 entertainment and variety TV show, Selimathunzi. He was cast in this series as Lindani Dlomo, and he acted in the first three instalments.

17. Mary-Anne Barlow

Real name: Mary-Anne Barlow

Mary-Anne Barlow Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Character: Gail Mathabatha

Gail Mathabatha Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Season: 2

Mary-Anne Barlow was born in 1974 in Harare, Zimbabwe. She was featured in the second instalment of the series as Gail Mathabatha.

18. Masasa Mbangeni

Real name: Masasa Lindiwe Mbangeni

Masasa Lindiwe Mbangeni Character: Advocate Akhona

Advocate Akhona Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Season: 2

Masasa Lindiwe Mbangeni was born and bred in Port Elizabeth. She was featured on The River as Advocate Akhona in the second season.

19. Matshepo Sekgopi

Real name: Matshepo Sekgopi

Matshepo Sekgopi Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Character: Dimpho Mokoena

Dimpho Mokoena Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Matshepo Sekgopi is a main character of the show. She has been portraying the character of Dimpho Mokoena since the show started.

20. Moshidi Motshegwa

Real name: Moshidi Motshegwa

Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

45 years (as of 2022) Character: Malefu Mokoena

Malefu Mokoena Cast type: Main

Main Season: 1

Malefu Mokoena was featured in the first instalment of the series as Malefu Mokoena. She left the show because she was underpaid.

21. Ntokozo Dlamini

Real name: Ntokozo Dlamini

Ntokozo Dlamini Age: 31 years (as of 2021)

31 years (as of 2021) Character: Sihle Ngema

Sihle Ngema Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Season: 2

Ntokozo Dlamini was a recurring character in the second instalment of the show. He portrayed the character of Sihle Ngema. He is married to actress Jessica Nkosi.

22. Presley Chweneyagae

Real name: Presley Chweneyagae

Presley Chweneyagae Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Character: Thuso Mokoena

Thuso Mokoena Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Since it started, Presley Chweneyagae has been on the show as a main character. He acts as Thuso Mokoena, a role he portrays with finesse.

23. Sello Maake Ka Ncube

Real name: Sello Maake kaNcube

Sello Maake kaNcube Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Character: Malome Sechaba

Malome Sechaba Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 1 to 3

Sello Maake kaNcube acted as Malome Sechaba in the first three seasons. He is one of South Africa's most respected actors and has performed in Film, Television and Theatre in South Africa.

24. Seputla Sebogodi

Real name: Septula Sebogodi

Septula Sebogodi Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

60 years (as of 2022) Character: Mohumi

Mohumi Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 3 and 4

Septula Sebogodi is a veteran actor who has starred in many films and shows. He started going to the theatre when he was pretty young. In this series, he portrays the character of Mohumi.

25. Shannon Esra

Real name: Shannon Esrechowitz

Shannon Esrechowitz Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Character: Advocate Sandra Stein

Advocate Sandra Stein Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 1 to 4

Actress Shannon Esrechowitz is a gifted actress who acts as Advocate Sandra Stein. She was a recurring character in the first four seasons.

26. Sindi Dlathu

Real name: Sindiswa Dlathu

Sindiswa Dlathu Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

48 years (as of 2022) Character: Lindiwe Dlamini –Dikana

Lindiwe Dlamini –Dikana Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Actress Sindi Dlathu is a seasoned actress who acts as Lindiwe Dlamini –Dikana in this series. She is the Khanyisa Diamonds mine owner who is unafraid of doing anything to maintain her wealth and family.

27. Tango Ncetezo

Real name: Tango Ncetezo

Tango Ncetezo Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Character: Paulina Dlomo

Paulina Dlomo Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Tango Ncetezo is a South African actress prominent for playing the role of Lindiwe in A Place Called Home. She is also a member of the cast of the South African TV series, The River as Paulina Dlomo.

28. Thabiso Ramotshehla

Real name: Thabiso Ramotshela

Thabiso Ramotshela Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Character: Morena Mokoena

Morena Mokoena Cast type: Recurring (season 3) and main (seasons 4 and 5)

Recurring (season 3) and main (seasons 4 and 5) Season: 3 to 5

Thabiso Ramotshela is a young actor who joined the cast in the third instalment. The teenager portrays the character of Morena Mokoena.

29. Thembinkosi Mthembu

Real name: Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu

Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Character: Mabutho Dimba

Mabutho Dimba Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 3 to 5

Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu is a talented young actor who has been on the series since the third season. He acts as Mabutho Dimba.

31. Tina Dlathu

Real name: Tina Dlathu

Tina Dlathu Character: Khwezi Hlophe

Khwezi Hlophe Cast type: Main

Main Season: 5

Tina Dlathu is Sindi Dlathu's younger sister. The actress joined the show in its fifth season as Khwezi Hlophe. This is her debut role in the industry.

32. Tinah Mnumzana

Real name: Tinah Arcia Mnumzana

Tinah Arcia Mnumzana Age: 55 years (as of 2022)

55 years (as of 2022) Character: Mam' Flora Moloi

Mam' Flora Moloi Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 to 5

Actress Tinah Mnumzana has portrayed the role of Mam' Flora Moloi since the series started airing. She is a talented actress who has also featured in many other shows.

33. TK Sebothoma

Real name: Tokollo Sebothoma

Tokollo Sebothoma Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Character: c

c Cast type: Main

Main Season: 1

Tokollo Sebothoma was one of The River characters that exited the show after its debut season. He acted as Happy Moloi.

34. Tsholofelo Matshaba

Real name: Tsholofelo Matshaba

Tsholofelo Matshaba Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Character: Kedibone Mokoena

Kedibone Mokoena Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 2 to 5

Tsholofelo Matshaba is a SAFTA award-winning actress from South Africa. She has been portraying the character of Kedibone Mokoena since the second season.

35. Unathi Mkhize

Real name: Unathi Mkhize

Unathi Mkhize Character: Nkanyiso Hlophe

Nkanyiso Hlophe Cast type: Main

Main Season: 5

Unathi Mkhize is one of the new additions to the show. He joined the cast in the fifth season and portrays the character of Nkanyiso Hlophe.

36. Vuyo Biyela

Real name: Vuyo Biyela

Vuyo Biyela Character: Mlilo Hlophe

Mlilo Hlophe Cast type: Main

Main Season: 5

Vuyo Biyela is one of the new faces in The River cast in 2022. He joined the show in the fifth season and portrays the role of Mlilo Hlophe. He is also a recording artist.

37. Warren Masemola

Real name: Montloana Warren Masemola

Montloana Warren Masemola Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Character: Oupa Matamela

Oupa Matamela Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 1 to 4

Montloana Warren Masemola is one of The River's actors who recently exited the show. He is a talented artist who portrayed the role of Oupa Matamela in the first four seasons.

38. Zenokuhle Maseko

Real name: Zenokuhle Maseko

Zenokuhle Maseko Age: 24 years (as of 2022)

24 years (as of 2022) Character: Mbali Dikana

Mbali Dikana Cast type: Main

Main Seasons: 1 and 2

Zenokuhle Maseko is a young actress who gained fame after featuring in this series as Mbali Dikana. She was in the first two seasons before exiting from the show.

39. Zenzo Ngqobe

Real name: Zenzo Ngqobe

Zenzo Ngqobe Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Character: Percival "Mapercente" Tau

Percival "Mapercente" Tau Cast type: Recurring

Recurring Seasons: 1 to 4

Zenzo Ngqobe is a household in the South African film industry. He is one of the prolific actors on the show. His character, Percival "Mapercente" Tau, was recurring in seasons 1 to 4. He has since left the show. He was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor SAFTA award for his outstanding performance in this show.

Where is The River filmed?

The series is filmed at a secluded location on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

Who is the creator of The River?

Phathutshedzo Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon created the show.

The River cast includes seasoned actors and actresses like Connie Ferguson and younger ones still finding their footing in the industry. All cast members work well together to produce a fantastic show.

