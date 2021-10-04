Mzansi Magic's new drama series Umkhokha receives a standing ovation as viewers are left salivating for more after just one episode

The star-studded show follows two families who are at war with each other, which means drama, drama and more drama

Viewers of the show took to social media to sing nothing but praises about the new show, proving one episode is all it takes to build a fan base

After just one episode, the new Mzansi Magic Sunday drama Umkhoka has Mzansi raging in anticipation for what comes next. Peeps are flooding social media with nothing good things to say about the production.

Mzansi Magic's new drama 'Umkhokha' is already a fan favourite. Image: @sthakgoroge, @naymaps and @delimalinga9

Source: Instagram

Umkhokha comes with Mzansi Magic as a replacement for the telenovela Abomama, reports news24. The show is joined by Grootboom and Sons as a newcomer on the channel.

The highly reviewed drama stars Sthandiwe Kgoroge as the leading lady, backed by Nay Maps, Linda Sokhulu, Sibongile Ngubane and Deli Malinga.

The first episode aired last night and viewers took to Twitter to share just how much the show wowed them.

@LuveloThobela wrote:

"First 10 minutes of this show and I'm already hooked"

@ngozo_sanca shared:

"I thought I could predict this episode but wow what a banger storyline and first episode"

