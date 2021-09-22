The hit telenovela Gomora has had fans in a grip since the shocking return of long-time criminal Don Buthelezi

Don returned to his son and baby momma Zodwa with nothing to his name and his daughter Sbongile by his side after having disappeared for 19 years

After last night's episode, Mzansi is reacting to Don's father-son speech to Teddy following his highjacking ring being outed

If there is one show that never fails to give spice, it is without a doubt Mzansi Magic's Gomora. The banging storyline seems to always have viewers talking. This time around, the conversation is about Don and Teddy having a rather dark reality check moment.

'Gomora' is getting intense and viewers are reacting to heavy conversations between Teddy and Don.

Source: Instagram

In the past month, Gomora has been heavily centred around secrets, be it the secret of Melusi and Thati's affair, the secret that Gladys killed Langa or the big secret that Don is running the biggest highjacking ring in the city.

Even on telenovelas, the saying "what happens in the dark will come out in the light" rings true. The latest victim of karma is none other than Don Buthelezi.

'King Don of Gomora', as he calls himself, found his biggest secret being exposed to his family. Zodwa decided to kick him out of their shack in order to protect their kids, Teddy and Sbongile, from a life of crime.

Despite not knowing his dad for the past 19 years, Teddy decided to be an adult appeal to his father in his chopshop and speak to him man-to-man.

The conversation did not go as planned but instead opened up a whole new side to Don's choices. In short, Don told Teddy that he made necessary decisions in order to be a man. Instead of watching his family go hungry, he opted for something that would bring in money.

To end it off, Don told Teddy that he doesn't expect him to understand the kind of decisions men need to make because he was raised by a woman.

Mzansi is not pleased with the father-son conversation and are weighing in heavily on Twitter.

@Nandisa_Nxele said:

"Don complaining about Teddy being raised by a woman as if Teddy chased him away for 19 years."

@AbongilePH added:

"Its Don shouting at Teddy saying he's weak because he was raised by a woman, yet he's the one who was not part of Teddy's life. WTF dude"

@YolandaMtshali commented:

"Don is really on a mission to be hated by the whole of South Africa neh … Why manje aphaphela uTeddy wethu."

@SophieMampe wrote:

"Don leaves Teddy for 19 years and comes back and says, 'This is what happens when boys are raised by their mothers, they become weak'."

