Moshe Ndiki has spoken up and said what almost every Gomora fan was thinking about Principal Melusi Dlamini

Zolisa Xaluva's character on the show has been rubbing people up with wrong way lately, from his affair to his failure to report his son's murder

Moshe will not stand for it anymore, he posted a video calling out Melusi for annoying him to a point where he had to address it on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Moshe Ndiki has not only come out as an avid watcher of Mzansi Magic's gripping telenovela Gomora, but the celeb has admitted to being a part of the people who no longer vibe with Zolisa Xaluva's character. Moshe posted a video addressing Melusi and his questionable decisions.

Moshe Ndiki could not keep his silence about how much Melusi annoys him on Gomora. Image: @moshendiki & @zolisaxavula

Source: Instagram

In recent episodes of Gomora. Melusi found out that his wife, Gladys, was responsible for the murder of his son Langa. In an act of rage, he raced over to the police station to turn in his wife but withdrew his statement when he saw her growing baby bump.

ZALebs reports that upon finding out that his son Ntokozo had already known about his mother's crime, he accused him of conspiring with her. Ntokozo turned the narrative around when he told his father that he kept the secret because he never sees him anymore since he's so busy having an affair with his high school sweetheart, Thati.

Moshe, like many other viewers, grew rather sick of Melusi's sheepish actions. So he took to Instagram to post a video addressing the Gomora High principal directly.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The media personality had a few bones to pick with the fictional character but before he got into the list, he made sure to start the video off by saying:

"This is a message to Melusi on Gomora, first and foremost, you annoy me, you rubbish"

Moshe continued on to explain to say:

"Why don’t you also tell them even his son Ntokozo killed my side chick’s husband. Even my side chick killed my wife’s brother. So Melusi is the common denominator in all of this."

Ndiki was so serious about his address that he went as far as tagging the actors Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xavula in the caption of the post.

The caption read:

"@thembiseete_ always on your side mna sisi, @zolisaxaluva hate you wena ! @lulu_hela I’m gonna need him to come out with the truth , he is the problem cause Yho common denominator! Haskaaaa"

Moshe Ndiki shares how his last R30 made him famous in Mzansi

Briefly News reports media personality Moshe Ndiki has shared how his last R30 made him famous in Mzansi. The star opened up about his story on Hulisani Ravele's show called The Nescafe Grind Sessions Episode 2.

Moshe did not know that his last R30 would open doors for him in the Mzansi entertainment industry. At the time, Moshe was an unemployed media studies graduate. Moshe shared that he bought two loose cigarettes and cheap wine with the last R30.

The star expressed that he was stressed at the time so he decided to spend his last cash on booze. Moshe had just deposited his rent money into the wrong account.

"I took my last R30 and I bought the cheapest wine I could find and two loose cigarettes."

According to ZAlebs, Moshe explained that when he got back home, he decided to shoot a video of himself enjoying the wine. He uploaded the video on YouTube the following day after a friend advised him to do so.

Source: Briefly.co.za