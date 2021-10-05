Bofuri combines two of the things we love the most: Japanese anime and Virtual Reality Multiplayer Gaming! This story follows two teenage girls as they embark on an adventure in NewWorld Online, with their strength and evasive stats levelled up to the max. We absolutely loved the irony and humour in the first season. Read on with Briefly.co.za to determine if and when we can expect the second instalment to our favourite VRMMO themed anime series.

"Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense." gives an ironic and fresh take on VRMMO gameplay. Photo: kamigami.no_kami/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This action packed anime is directed by Shin Onuma and Mirai Minato in association with the production company, Silver Link. Season one of Bofuri received great reviews from fans, find out if and when you can expect season two to premiere.

Where to find Bofuri online:

Bofuri was a relatively unknown novel before it receiving an anime adaptation. @yurianimenews/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Is there a season 2 of Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt So I'll Max Out My Defense?

Bofuri is an anime series that follows two young girls, Kaede Honjou and Risa Shiramine, into the online world of multiplayer Virtual Reality gaming (VRMMO). The game of choice is called NewWorld Online, where each player creates an avatar with specific power statistics, strengths and weaknesses.

Kaede named her character "Maple" and decided to boost her Physical Strength (VIT) in order to suffer the least amount of pain during game play. Risa takes the alias of "Sally" and focuses her attention on her evasive manoeuvres, as she is already a skilled professional gamer and can instead use her experience to avoid taking damage. Together, the pair seem unstoppable!

Kaede Honjou's avatar "Maple" is a shield-user with a heavily defence-focused build to the detriment of any offence. Photo: @geradmb.cosplay/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Will there be a season 2 of Bofuri? The show was such a success that Silver Link immediately confirmed that the second season is in the works by the end of the first! This confident decision is uncommon in anime series as the creators usually wait longer to assess the response from the public. But there is no time like the present, and fans of Bofuri are very grateful not to have to wait long for the next instalment of this exciting VRMMO themed anime.

Due to production problems associated with the pandemic, the English dub for episode 9 onward started airing on September 1, 2020- which is five months behind schedule. Photo: @yuriislovetoo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Bofuri season 2 release date

Bofuri season 2 episode 1 is due to be released in 2022, although the specific date is yet to be announced. Although commitments towards the project were already in the works before the pandemic hit and the world changed, we have to ask ourselves, is Bofuri cancelled? Many projects in the entertainment industry were either postponed or cancelled due to the repercussions of the lockdown, and fans fear that Bofuri may be one of them.

Silver Link announced the Bofuri release date on January 9, 2021, so give the guys a bit more time to get production finalised before jumping to conclusions. However, we assume that since Silver Link has not suggested cancelling production, we can look forward to more action from Kaede and Risa in the near future.

The voices behind your favourite Bofuri characters:

"Maple": Hondo, Kaede

"Sally": Noguchi, Ruriko

"Kanade": Arai, Satomi

"Syrup": Shimabukuro, Miyuri

"Iz": Satou, Satomi

"Kasumi": Hayami, Saori

"Mii": Satou, Rina

"Yui": Suwa, Nanaka

Anime fans have a lot to look forward to; keep your eyes peeled for the latest releases! Photo: @b_ear151/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Romance is in the air with Given

This shounen-ai anime was first released in 2019 and is based on the manga series illustrated and written by Natsuki Kizu. Given earned its own movie in 2020, but all source material has been exhausted between the series and film, and Kizu needs to get back to work if we are to get a second season.

The story line revolves around four members of a rock band who also find themselves romantically involved. The first season focuses on guitarist Ritsuka Uenoyama and singer Mafuyu Satō and the intricacies of their relationship. The movie gives us more insight into the romantic developments between bassist Haruki Nakayama and drummer Akihiko Kaji.

Given received impressive ratings from fans, and here is why. Unlike some other shounen-ai anime, this series did not create homosexual characters to sensationalise the story. Given is unique in the fact that each character has depth and substance, the dialogue and story focusing on the romantic developments instead of the erotic potential.

"Given" is a refreshing insight into gay relationships without using eroticism to sensationalise the story. @softygiven/Instagram

Will there be a season 2 of Given?

Natsuki Kizu is hard at work creating new manga for fans to read, which will also form the foundation of the second season of our favourite shounen-ai anime. The official release date has not yet been announced, but we anticipate the Given will return to our screens by the end of 2022.

The seventh volume of the manga series is due for release in Japan on December 1, 2021, and, with purchase, fans will receive a DVD with an OVA episode titled ‘Uragawa no Sonzai’ (Can’t Say Goodbye, I’m Still Drifting With Your Echoes). It is believed that this special episode will explore the “other side” of the relationship between Mufuyu and Ritsuka.

The voices behind your favourite Given characters:

"Satou, Mafuyu": Yano, Shougo

"Uenoyama, Ritsuka": Uchida, Yuuma

"Nakayama, Haruki": Nakazawa, Masatomo

"Kaji, Akihiko": Eguchi, Takuya

"Murata, Ugetsu": Asanuma, Shintaro

"Yoshida, Yuki": Shin, Yuuki

"Kashima, Hiiragi": Imai, Fumiya

"Yagi, Shizusumi": Ban, Taito

"Yatake, Kouji": Takeuchi, Ryouta

The movie and all episodes are available, free to stream, on Crunchyroll.

"Given" received high rating from fans, scoring 8.4/10 on IMDB, 8.35/10 on MyAnimeList and 4.9/5 on Crunchyroll. @olmiryoku/Instagram

Source: Instagram

It is believed that animation will become increasingly popular in the future, as content creation during the pandemic is less complicated than live-action features. We can expect great things from our favourite genre of Japanese anime as its popularity increases worldwide.

One can assume that 2022 will be an exciting year for anime fans as several celebrated series are due to be released. The specific dates Bofuri season 2 and Given 2 have not yet been announced, so stay tuned with us and keep your eyes peeled for those release dates!

READ ALSO: When does Goku go Super Saiyan? All DBZ's Super Saiyan moments

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular martial arts animated television programs in the world. The Universe's existence in these sagas is no longer reliant on the main Dragon Ball characters changing into Super Saiyans.

When hostile invaders push them to their limits, all of the Saiyan race has the ability to become Super Saiyans. Read on with Briefly.co.za to find out when Goku transforms into a Super Saiyan!

Source: Briefly.co.za