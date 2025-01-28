Good news for Tems' fans as the Nigerian talented star will finally make her way to South Africa this March

The star has also excitedly announced that Elaine will be her special guest on her Born in The Wild Tour at The Dome, Nasrec

SVP and GM of Paramount Africa, Monde Twala shared with Briefly News how excited they are about MTV Base's partnership with Tems for this concert

Elaine to perform at Tems South African concert. Image: Marc Piasecki, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African R&B singer Elaine is already booked and busy for the new year 2025.

Elaine to perform at Tems SA Tour

The time has arrived for the talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Tems to come down to South Africa and perform for her fans.

Recently, the 29-year-old singer excitedly announced that Elaine who once opened up about battling with depression will be a special guest at her Born In The World Tour South Africa edition which is set to take place in March 2025 at The Dome, Nasrec, in Johannesburg.

This highly anticipated concert promised to showcase Tems' signature sound and powerful stage presence, making it a must-see event for fans. Powered by Y and MTV Base. Another Big Concerts Experience.

Elaine is set to perform at Tems's upcoming SA concert. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

SVP and GM of Paramount Africa, Monde Twala shared with Briefly News how excited they are about MTV Base's partnership with Tems for this concert.

He said:

"Partnering with Tems for this highly anticipated concert is a momentous occasion for us. At MTV Base, we are always eager to support and showcase African artists who are shaping the future of music. This concert represents the power of music to connect us all, and we're thrilled to be a part of this unforgettable experience."

Singer Makhadzi debuts at Number 1 on Spotify's weekly chart

In another Briefly News article, singer Makhadzi celebrated her new album Miracle Child's number-one debut on Spotify's weekly chart.

The humble singer took to her social network platforms to thank her fans for their support and share what they mean to her:

"We Made it to Debut at Number 1 on @spotifyafrica We are making history.❤️❤️ Thank you very much Khadzinators ..you are the best. I don’t even know what to say anymore because we just keep on going higher and higher."

Source: Briefly News