The Late Costa Titch Is Honoured With a Song ‘Hayi Costa’ on His 30th Heavenly Birthday
- The late South African artist Costa Titch was recently honoured by his friends on his birthday
- Some of Titch's Amapiano friends decided to release a song Hayi Costa in honour of the late star's 30th birthday
- The preview of the Amapiano song was shared on social media by the late star's friends
Costa Titch may be gone, but his legacy will live on forever. The award-winning star’s fans, affectionately known as the Titch Gang, could not keep calm following a recent announcement on his social media pages.
Friends honour Costa Titch with new song
It has been almost two years since the most celebrated Amapiano star tragically passed away on stage in March 2023 at Johannesburg's Ultra Music Festival.
Recently, the late singer would have turned 30 and his friend decided to release a song in honour of Titch's legacy and memory. The friends excitedly shared on their social media page that they had dropped their new memorial song Hayi Costa on Sunday 26 January 2025 in celebration of the late star's heavenly birthday.
The post was captioned:
"This One’s for Costa. On January 26th, we celebrate what would have been Costa Titch’s 30th birthday. To honour his legacy, we are dropping something special—a tribute through music. Pre-save the song now and be the first to hear it when it drops! Let’s make this moment unforgettable: Release green balloons in his memory and record the moment. Use this song as the soundtrack to your tribute and let’s flood the world with love and light for Costa. https://costatitch.bfan.link/HayiCosta. #CostaTitch #GreenForCosta #TitchGang #TributeThroughMusic"
Costa Titch's mother preaches kindness
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the late multi-talented Costa Titch was remembered by his mother recently on Instagram when she shared a touching message of kindness.
Lara Langeveld, the mother of the late hip-hop rapper and dancer Costa Titch, took to social media to spread the word of love and kindness.
She said:
"In a world where words can either build or break, let us choose to build. These abusive comments and unkindness serve no one. They cost nothing to replace with love and kindness."
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za