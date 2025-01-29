The South African award-winning singer and actor Sjava recently celebrated his father's birthday

The Queendom actor shared a picture of his father in celebration of his special day on social media

Many netizens wished his father a happy birthday as they flooded the comment section with sweet messages

Sjava celebrated his father's birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African award-winning actor and musician Jabulani Hadebe who's popularly known as Sjava celebrated his father's special day on social media.

Recently, the Queendom actor who gave out some relationship advice shared on social media that it was his father's birthday, on Tuesday, 28 January 2024 as he also posted his dad's picture on his Twitter (X) page wishing him a happy birthday.

See the photo below:

Fans wished Sjava's father a happy birthday

Shortly after the Queendom actor shared on social media that it was his dad's birthday, many netizens flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and heartfelt messages. Here's what they had to say:

@ntusiST said:

"Happy Birthday to Sjava Senior."

@lollie12zn wrote:

"Happy birthday to babezala wethu."

@nximakwe2 responded:

"Your daddy can still gerrit!"

@BSeventhmay replied:

"You gave us a song dedicated to uMa…you should do for ubaba too."

Sjava wished his father a happy birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape

What you need to know about Sjava

You might have seen his face on the screens and not recognised him. Sjava's real name is Jabulani Hadebe. The artist bears one of the Hadebe clan names. Most people refer to him as Sjava Ka Mnisi. He is one of the most famous artists in South Africa. He is also an actor.

He has been featured in some of the most popular TV shows like Generations, Soul City, 7 De Laan, and Zone 14. Apart from acting, he has also released hits that performed perfectly well and won him big awards.

