Former Zone 14 and Uzalo actor Sjava has hinted he's in a romantic relationship and madly in love

The award-winning singer recently took to his social media account to give relationship advice

South Africans took to the musician social media post to take notes, while some asked for a new album

Musician Sjava gives relationship advice: Image: Sjava

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning musician Sjava, who previously topped Twitter trends when he showed off his private jet has hinted he's in a relationship.

The actor and musician who was recently spotted with Babes Wodumo gave relationship advice on his social media account this past week.

The musician @sjava_atm took to his X account on Sunday, 26 January to give relationship advice.

"When you are in love awulambi" (you don't get hungry), he wrote.

South Africans react to his post

@mnm_meya said:

"Mina ngilamba kanjani" (I am always hungry).

@Zwiile replied:

"Your heart is hacked, you are not in love."

@ShembeNonto said:

"Kushukuthi (this means) I've never been in love."

@LUCKYMorig replied:

"Quote of the year, bhala lapho, ukuthi by Sjava," (write it down and say it's by Sjava).

Dplotsa responded:

"Is this a sign that we are getting a new love song from the Goat."

@jim_wa_maanda replied:

"O maratong warra" (you are in love, my guy).

@DanielaK129

"Manje why do people gain weight when they're in relationships?"

@Ele_Elementry said:

"The stomach is full of butterflies."

@saneledylan83 said:

"And awomi" (you don't get thirsty).

@Black_Ninja_ZA said:

"Someone must break your heart again because ucula umbhedo kwezntsuku" (you are singing nonsese).

Slwane)

@TheBlacksushi wrote:

"Inkulumo ecashile le and it's true. But only those with a good IQ will get it right... angazi noma niyangthola" (I don't know if you understand me).

@thula_ngwenya replied:

"Hunger is temporary."

@mpho_pitsi_za said:

"It is tiring every day, at least twice a week."

Musician Sjava gives relationship advice. Images: Sjava

Source: Twitter

