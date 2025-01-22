South African Afro-Pop singer Sjava is living large as he posted a video inside a private jet

The Ngempela hitmaker was with a few of his friends as they were playing a card game

Mzansi reacted to the video, and many were enthused by Sjava's lifestyle, saying he is living the dream

Sjava had a switch in his lifestyle as he boarded a private jet. Image: Oupa Bopape

Former Ambitiouz Entertainment signee Sjava is living the high life as he was recently spotted inside a private jet.

Sjava lives it up in a private jet

Award-winning Afro-Pop superstar Sjava was living large as he travelled in a private plane. He posted a video inside the plane with some of his companions.

The Sayona hitmaker and his buddies were playing a card game called three hands, and this left fans amused.

Check out the X video below:

Netizens react to Sjava's video

Fans of the star reacted to the video, saying Sjava is living the dream. Others are demanding that he start a reality TV show since he is out and about.

@_Just_Trey_ suggested that he starts a reality TV show:

"We deserve a reality show. Living the Dream with Sjava🤣"

@TMNLMNKRL joked:

"You are the only one wearing a safety belt."

@Ndlombango exclaimed:

"Three hands on a private jet. Nice!"

@illythehost stated:

"You guys are playing cards sky high."

@TboyMP asked:

This is cool. But, what is on your head."

@SandileSib7600 hailed Sjava:

"Form washing taxis for some extra cash. Now inkabi is in a private plane playing three hands. Yah, dreams do come true. I am selling you, boy."

@Mabaso614 questioned:

"I don't see "Big Zulu". Where is he, why did you leave your friend?"

Babes Wodumo hangs out with Sjava

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo shocked fans when she posted a photo on social media of herself hanging out with singer and rapper Sjava.

Fans were amazed by the viral picture, saying Sjava was so caught in her beauty and gaze that he could not hide it. Others said they should collaborate and said they would make magic together in the studio.

