The South African award-winning singer Sjava recently teased his fans with new upcoming music

The musician announced on his social media page that he will be releasing his EP Inkanyezi Live in January 2025

Many netizens were excited about the announcement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

The South African musician Sjava had many netizens excited about what he has for them.

Sjava to release a new EP

The multi-award-winning singer Sjava made headlines once again on social media. The star recently hyped his fans and followers after announcing that he will drop his upcoming project, Inkanyezi Live, in January 2025.

The star shared the news on his social media pages. The announcement came on the heels of a highly successful year 2023 and 2024, during which Sjava captivated audiences with his critically acclaimed album iSibuko and its equally celebrated deluxe edition.

Netizens are excited about Sjava's EP

Shortly after the singer shared the announcement on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

1000xguluvakazi said:

"It’s gonna be a beautiful start to a new year."

dust_za wrote:

"What did we do to deserve such good music though."

blaygenejuly responded:

"l can't wait for this E.P @sjava_atm; you always feed us with mature music, with positive messages. My home language is Tshivenda, but good music doesn't discriminate against big GOAT. l am proud to be your fan."

beingkamo_pg replied:

"You're definitely from another realm."

garra_rsa wrote:

"Another good project from one of the greatest."

linaliya863 mentioned:

"Aibo, it's like January 20th, or am I dreaming? Aweeeh mah, I can't wait sondela phela January 2025 ngiyacela."

Sjava melts hearts as he sings for his mother on tour

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava recently put his mother in the spotlight during his Durban tour. A sweet video of the performance left his fans swooning.

Sjava started his Isibuko Tour in Durban, giving his supporters a show. He performed a melody of his golden oldies and new bangers from his latest album, Isibuko. Serenading his mother, Sjava sang a sweet song for her titled Grounding, and she vibed to it. Singing along, the star's mother seemingly enjoyed the performance.

