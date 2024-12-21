Sjava is already making big plans for his music projects after he gave fans Isibuko and a tour in 2024

The beloved musician recently let loyal supporters know what they can expect from him in early 2025

Fans of the iSibuko hitmaker will be in for another treat after Sjava's memorable year in South African music

Sjava has been working hard, and it is paying off. The musician made an announcement on X, and fans were over the moon.

Sjava revealed he has new music ready for 2025 and fans were grateful. Image: @sjava_atm

Supporters of Sjava's art officially have something to look forward to in 2025 from their favourite artist. Sjava will make another offering to fans since his iSibuko album dropped.

Sjava ready for 2025

In a post on X, Sjava revealed the cover of an upcoming Inkanyezi EP. The new music is said to be released on 31 January 2025. See the post below:

Fans celebrate Sjava drop

Many people were happy that Sjava did not make them wait long for new music after iSibuko, which received five SAMA nominations. Fans even thanked the musician for dropping another project.

@HeyItzAhllen said:

"Top 2 stage presence and not 2, experiencing that Sjava intro, nothing but goosebumps."

@winakahlezulu applauded:

"Yuuu!! Siyabonga bhuti Yoo!🥺♥️"

@4oreverafterMe1 cheered:

"Baba is dropping."

@Tony_Bhasoni declared:

"😭🔥The only important drop that matters."

@__Nkosii was excited"

"I can't wait."

@officialshlelo was in awe:

"Your drops are now at the beginning of the year, your growth is super amazing even the branding/positioning is so perfect, the music slaps even harder."

@TebzaNg1520 gushed:

"I love the consistency."

