Sjava's new album Isibuko is receiving positive reactions on social media after it dropped on Friday morning

The album features dope tracks such as Kube Ngangazi , Thixo , Ubuhle Bendalo and Time , among other hits

Isibuko is receiving rave reviews from social media users who shared that Sjava's voice is therapeutic and angelic

Sjava is trending oon social media after dropping a new album on Friday, 27 January. The singer released a project titled Isibuko.

Sjava dropped a new album titled 'Isibuko'. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

It has been receiving rave reviews since it dropped. The project features songs such as Thixo, Ubuhle Bendalo, Kube Ngangazi, Time. The award-winning artist worked with mostly upcoming ingers on the project.

Mzansi praises Sjava for dropping a solid album

The Umama hitmaker's fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to the Isibuko. Many shared that the album is therapeutic, adding that Sjava sounds angelic on the album. They shared that his lyrics motivate, advise and encourages them.

@GeorgeBeatsSA said:

"Happy national #Sjava day."

@Mpumiii_z wrote:

"His voice is just so therapeutic & angelic."

@AllyAlbert4 commented:

"#Sjava Amavaka is the best of them all."

@Cellular_jnr said:

"Standing next to one of the best musician in the country... The man that will heal you with songs and take your soul to a different dimension. I hope and believe you'll enjoy the new album "Isibuko". Happy Sjava Day!"

@masskreator1 wrote:

"#Sjava Gave us an album with no skips."

@ThaboDJaneiroSA added:

"Man put some respect on #Sjava what an album."

