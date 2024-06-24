Sjava is currently embarking on his Isibuko Tour in Durban, and in his latest performance, he performed for his mother

A clip was shared on Twitter by the page @MDNnewss, and in it, the singer performed a moving song

South African netizens noted how much Sjava loves his mother, as he always brings her on stage with him

Sjava recently put his mother in the spotlight during his Durban tour. A sweet video from the performance left his fans swooning.

Sjava and mother share cute moment on stage

Sjava kicked off his Isibuko Tour in Durban, giving his supporters a show. He performed a melody of his golden oldies and some new bangers from his latest album, Isibuko.

Serenading his mother, Sjava sang a sweet song for her titled Grounding, and she vibed to it. Singing along, the star's mother seemingly enjoyed the performance.

A video clip was shared on Twitter (X) by the page @MDNnewss, watch it below:

Mzansi gives Sjava his flowers

Fans on Twitter mentioned how soothing it was to see Sjava and his mother dancing along to his songs. Many were proud to see that she knew the lyrics to the songs.

This would not be the first time Sjava brought his mother on stage, and by the look of things, it won't be the last.

@_Lolo_Pat blushed:

"Ncooh, this is sweet."

@Asa_Sigoxos responded:

"These two love each other so much."

@Blaq_Mannequin stated:

"This is so beautiful to watch."

@The_A_Wagon gushed:

"This man loves his mom."

@StorytellerJobe responded:

"This show must have been fire."

@kingscelo_05 said:

"This man is making Bergville very proud."

@bmakgareetsa mentioned:

"Beautiful to watch. Prolly the most heartwarming thing I've seen today."

@nozi03 said:

"This is beautiful, he's so blessed."

Mlindo The Vocalist shares stage with his mother

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mlindo The Vocalist recently shared the stage with his mother and sang his hit song to her.

He was performing on stage with Sjava, where the pair sang one of their most-loves songs. Mzansi showed love to Mlindo and admired him for making his mom the star of the night.

Source: Briefly News