Young Stunna and His Mom Share Emotional Moment on Stage: “You Can’t Take That Feeling Away”
- Young Stunna shared an emotional moment on stage with his mom at a recent event
- The Amapiano sensation said the feeling of seeing his mom cry tears of joy while he performed was Godly
- Mzansi was moved to tears by Stunna's photo with his mother and showed love to the singer
Young Stunna and his mom had a sweet moment during one of the singer's performances, and he said it was an unforgettable experience.
Young Stunna and mom share a moment
Coming from an electrifying performance at Kabza De Small's symphonic orchestra, Young Stunna shared some highlights from June 2024, including having his mom watch him perform.
Taking to his Instagram page, Mashaya had followers in their feelings after sharing a photo of his emotional moment with his mom during a show.
The Adiwele hitmaker described the sight of seeing his mom cry tears of joy as "Godly", saying nothing could ever take that feeling away:
"I wish I could explain how I felt when I saw my mom cry tears of joy while I was on stage. That feeling, man, you can’t take that feeling away; it’s Godly!"
Mzansi shows love to Young Stunna
Young Stunna's special moment with his mom struck a chord with netizens, and they showed love to the singer:
Zimbabwean-South African rapper, Nadia Nakai, said:
"Beautiful!"
stunna_daughter showed love to Stunna:
"Argh, mama knows you are a blessing, not only to her but to all of us, man!"
joseph__mjebhane wrote:
"God is showing you how great He is."
Mzansi musician, Njelic, posted:
"The best feeling!"
vertic_deepnarratives responded:
"It's such a beautiful experience when the woman that brought you into this world sees her little one do wonders."
juniorlikhwarabe praised Stunna:
"You're a star!"
