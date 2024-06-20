Young Stunna shared an emotional moment on stage with his mom at a recent event

The Amapiano sensation said the feeling of seeing his mom cry tears of joy while he performed was Godly

Mzansi was moved to tears by Stunna's photo with his mother and showed love to the singer

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Young Stunna and his mom shared an emotional moment during his show. Images: youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna and his mom had a sweet moment during one of the singer's performances, and he said it was an unforgettable experience.

Young Stunna and mom share a moment

Coming from an electrifying performance at Kabza De Small's symphonic orchestra, Young Stunna shared some highlights from June 2024, including having his mom watch him perform.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mashaya had followers in their feelings after sharing a photo of his emotional moment with his mom during a show.

The Adiwele hitmaker described the sight of seeing his mom cry tears of joy as "Godly", saying nothing could ever take that feeling away:

"I wish I could explain how I felt when I saw my mom cry tears of joy while I was on stage. That feeling, man, you can’t take that feeling away; it’s Godly!"

Mzansi shows love to Young Stunna

Young Stunna's special moment with his mom struck a chord with netizens, and they showed love to the singer:

Zimbabwean-South African rapper, Nadia Nakai, said:

"Beautiful!"

stunna_daughter showed love to Stunna:

"Argh, mama knows you are a blessing, not only to her but to all of us, man!"

joseph__mjebhane wrote:

"God is showing you how great He is."

Mzansi musician, Njelic, posted:

"The best feeling!"

vertic_deepnarratives responded:

"It's such a beautiful experience when the woman that brought you into this world sees her little one do wonders."

juniorlikhwarabe praised Stunna:

"You're a star!"

Oscar Mbo gifts his father

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo gifting his father a brand-new car.

The sweet moment when the DJ/ producer and his old man walked into the dealership and drove out in his car left fans feeling fuzzy inside.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News