A fan couldn't hold back their tears after meeting Amapiano star, Eemoh at an event

The young lady broke down and cried in front of the singer and his crew, and Mzansi found her actions a little bizarre

Briefly News spoke to Eemoh about the incident and what it means to him as an artist

A young lady recently broke down in tears after meeting Masithokoze hitmaker, Eemoh, at an event, and her behaviour sparked criticism from netizens.

Woman gets emo after meeting Eemoh

A fan couldn't hold back their tears after meeting Eemoh at an event. The Masithokoze hitmaker became the latest musician to bring a fan to tears and was seen in a video comforting the young lady standing outside his car.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip of the young woman wailing with tears running down her face, reaching out to Eemoh, who appeared visibly shaken. However, he told Briefly News that it was a humbling experience:

"When any of my fans cry in front of me, it shows me that I’m really a star. It makes me feel even more appreciated as an artist. So, I was excited to witness that."

Mzansi reacts to Eemoh's fan

Netizens couldn't understand the fan's behaviour and called her out on it:

iTalkBS was stunned:

"People are crazy, man. This man was just a normal person a few years ago."

Mellowz_pls said:

"I feel like you've got to be really dizzy to have such a reaction."

BafanaSurprise threw shade at the fan:

"These ones clearly grew up without receiving enough attention and love; this is why they act this way when they meet musicians."

mabasotf wrote:

"This is mental illness, I'm sorry."

Bunny_BooII posted:

"People literally cry when they see Beyoncé, so why is everyone being mean?"

Eemoh responds to claims about his gender

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Eemoh's hilarious response to netizens claiming he's female.

Even with his statement, netizens failed to take his word for it, with some saying he needed to grow a moustache to avoid the allegations.

