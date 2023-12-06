Global site navigation

Eemoh Responds to Hilarious Claims That He Is Not a Boy: “I’m a Guy So Beware”
Celebrities

Eemoh Responds to Hilarious Claims That He Is Not a Boy: “I’m a Guy So Beware”

by  Mbali Tebele
  • Musical artist Eemoh has responded to the hilarious claims that were made about his gender
  • In the short video that was shared on Twitter, the Ithuba hitmaker is heard clarifying and confirming that he is a guy and not a girl
  • He also mentioned that a lot of girls were convinced that he's lesbian and even said that he would get asked out by taxi drivers at the rank

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Eemoh confirmed that he is a guy and not a woman.
Eemoh rubbished claims of him being a woman. Image: @eemoh
Source: Instagram

Bathong, Eeemoh finds himself putting out the fire of hilarious rumours about his gender.

Eemoh responds to claims of him being a girl

The up-and-coming amapiano vocalist and Sgudi Snyc hitmaker Eemoh recently poured cold water on claims of being lesbian and a girl during an interview.

The news and gossip news, MDNews, shared a short clip on Twitter (X) of the star responding to the rumours about him being a girl and lesbian. He said:

Read also

Shebeshxt nearly hits fan with Hennessy bottle again, Mzansi divided: "He's too short tempered"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"A lot of girls have been saying that I am lesbian, but you know what? I'm a guy, so beware. Beside them, also at a taxi rank in Johannesburg, some taxi driver checked me out and said to me, 'hey, mama,' and I was shocked. I even asked myself if he was talking to me. But yeah, guys, I'm a guy."

The news page captioned their post:

"Eemoh says he is not a female as people think he is a female, including taxi drivers."

See the post below:

Netizens are still in disbelief that he is a guy

Even after he rubbished the claims of him being a girl, Many social media users still think he is lesbian:

@IbongweNtinde wrote:

"Hao, kanti, he's not a girl."

Read also

Sjava leaves SA in stitches after saying he will never bless woman with money: "Indoda emadodeni"

@Aria4991 shared:

"I honestly thought he was a woman."

@LuciusMDZ commented:

"I thought he was a lesbian."

@matukanek said:

" I thought he was a she. At first, I had to google his name, and I found out that he's a He."

@AmuFloyd joked:

"He must grow a beard and a moustache to avoid the confusion."

@INondumo responded:

"I actually thought he's a lesbian yazi...Great vocals, btw."

@ayabongamaps replied:

"Shem, maybe if he grew some facial hair, nyana."

@TshepoCM1 said:

"D*mn. I thought the same thing."

SA goes wild over Korean peeps dancing to amapiano

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man was in Korea and heard amapiano playing in the streets, so he strolled over, took a video and then grooved with the locals to his local music.

Amapiano is a proudly Mzansi genre that has boomed. It is played in practically every country worldwide, and people just love it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel