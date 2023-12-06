Musical artist Eemoh has responded to the hilarious claims that were made about his gender

In the short video that was shared on Twitter, the Ithuba hitmaker is heard clarifying and confirming that he is a guy and not a girl

He also mentioned that a lot of girls were convinced that he's lesbian and even said that he would get asked out by taxi drivers at the rank

Eemoh rubbished claims of him being a woman. Image: @eemoh

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Eeemoh finds himself putting out the fire of hilarious rumours about his gender.

Eemoh responds to claims of him being a girl

The up-and-coming amapiano vocalist and Sgudi Snyc hitmaker Eemoh recently poured cold water on claims of being lesbian and a girl during an interview.

The news and gossip news, MDNews, shared a short clip on Twitter (X) of the star responding to the rumours about him being a girl and lesbian. He said:

"A lot of girls have been saying that I am lesbian, but you know what? I'm a guy, so beware. Beside them, also at a taxi rank in Johannesburg, some taxi driver checked me out and said to me, 'hey, mama,' and I was shocked. I even asked myself if he was talking to me. But yeah, guys, I'm a guy."

The news page captioned their post:

"Eemoh says he is not a female as people think he is a female, including taxi drivers."

See the post below:

Netizens are still in disbelief that he is a guy

Even after he rubbished the claims of him being a girl, Many social media users still think he is lesbian:

@IbongweNtinde wrote:

"Hao, kanti, he's not a girl."

@Aria4991 shared:

"I honestly thought he was a woman."

@LuciusMDZ commented:

"I thought he was a lesbian."

@matukanek said:

" I thought he was a she. At first, I had to google his name, and I found out that he's a He."

@AmuFloyd joked:

"He must grow a beard and a moustache to avoid the confusion."

@INondumo responded:

"I actually thought he's a lesbian yazi...Great vocals, btw."

@ayabongamaps replied:

"Shem, maybe if he grew some facial hair, nyana."

@TshepoCM1 said:

"D*mn. I thought the same thing."

