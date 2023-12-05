Sjava left many netizens in stitches after he shared during an interview that he would never bless a woman with money

News and gossip page MDNews shared a clip of Sjava during his Interview at Kaya 959, sharing his reasons why he won't give a woman money

Many social media users laughed at his statement, and other men praised him for not wanting to give a woman money

Sjava shared that he will never give a woman money. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Sjava doesn't bless his woman. Recently, the star who stopped a woman from twerking at him shared that he will never and has never blessed a woman in his life.

Sjava says he will not give a woman money

The award-winning musician confidently shared during a sit-down interview that he will never in a million years give a woman money and that he has never done so.

The news and gossip page, MDNews, shared on their Twitter (X) page a short clip of Sjava's interview at Kaya 959, where he explained his reasons behind not wanting to bless a woman with moola.

In the video, the star is heard saying that he would only give a woman money if she really needs like if there's a funeral at her home and they need to buy a cow, then that's when he would help out and pop out some cash but other than that he wouldn't.

SA in stitches after watching Sjava's clip

Shortly after watching the video, many netizens were in stitches with how Sjava poured cold water on giving a woman some money. Some men even applauded and supported his statement. See some of the comments below:

@EMKEM_Mike laughed:

"Lol, men and lying about not giving women money."

@savenoho shared:

"Danko. I swear Sjava is on the same frequency as me. I won't do that, ngeke ndinik' intombi imali."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Sjava is the price, and he is the king he thinks he is kodwa mina engayikhipha la kumina."

@TheGBrown1 praised:

"The king."

@prow_II mentioned:

"Indoda emadodeni."

@codeofV commented:

"He is right. Why do you need to give someone money for simply existing."

@Lethabo4991 replied:

"I believe him. He even said it in a song that he give 20k to his mom and eat the remaining 5k with his girlfriend from his 25k salary."

@TwinBror wrote:

"Our next president in men’s conference."

