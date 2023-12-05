RnB singer Elaine's new side hustles stunned many netizens on social media recently

An X user reshared Elaine's post of her, saying that she is now selling flowers

A debate sparked on Twitter after the post went viral, as some thought she was down and out

Elaine sells flowers as her new side hustle. Image: @elaineofficial

Source: Instagram

The Loving You hitmaker has been dragged for quite some time now on social media, and recently, she shared that she has ventured into something new and different from music, leaving her fans in awe.

Elaine sells flowers as her new side hustle

Musical artist Elaine recently made headlines after sharing that she has a new side hustle besides doing music. The star shared a story on her Instagram page of flowers that she did.

She wrote:

"Flowers by me @laineysflowers."

See the story below:

On Twitter (X), @Zenniebooi also reshared the Risky hitmaker's story on her feed and captioned it:

"Elaine uthengisa iFlowers?"

See the post below:

Netizens get into a heated debate with each other

Shortly after the tweet went viral, netizens got into a heated debate as some thought the singer was down and out, and others defended seeing nothing wrong with her having another income stream. See some of the responses below:

@rakgadibandz mentioned:

"Surely she’s allowed to have more than 1 income stream."

@puleng_mothobi said:

"She’s down yoh."

@A_Sapphic_Hun shared:

"It's very tough out here, so one must Dala what they must."

@restoringorder_ questioned:

"What was she supposed to do? Sell coochie?”

@_aphiiwe asked:

"Why did she drop clarity?!"

@NqobileT_ responded:

"Are you genuinely asking, or you're trolling her?"

@MoreTwoLyf replied:

"Y’all always talking about multiple streams of income. And not so long ago, you guys were praising some soccer guy who’s now an Uber driver, but Elaine having a side hustle is where you draw the line."

@restoringorder_ commented:

"If you are still narrow-minded and believe in a 9-5 over starting an actual business that can generate wealth in the long run so that legacy can be passed on to the next generations, then I’ve got news for you. But have your moment and get your likes. You’ll wake up when it’s too late."

Tweeps drag Elaine on X

The singer has been trolled and dragged to hell and back by tweeps following Tyla's Grammy Award nomination.

Netizens have compared the two singers on social media. An X user, @RealSihleIV, shared a tweet asking followers who they preferred between Elaine and Tyla. She wrote:

"Elaine or Tyla."

See the post below:

Source: Briefly News