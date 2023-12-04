Reality TV star Faith Nketsi denied claims of her being in a romantic relationship with Andile Mayisela

The social media personality shared an Instagram story after rumours spread that she is dating amid her divorce from hubby Nzuzo Njilo

The star shared in the story that she is not dating and that she is focusing on herself at the moment

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi denied dating Andile Mayisela. Image: @faith_nketsi

Source: Twitter

Faith Nketsi has seemingly responded to rumours of her dating on social media, and this comes when the star was said to be in a romantic relationship with an unknown said to be Andile Mayisela.

Faith Nketsi pours cold water on dating claims

Recently, Faith Nketsi announced in a now-deleted press statement that she and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, are in the final stages of their divorce. Now, the reality TV star has made headlines as she has rubbished and poured cold water on rumours of her being in a romantic relationship.

A Twitter (X) @jozitube reshared the Instagram story of Nketsi denying the allegations of her dating Andile Mayisela. They wrote:

"Faith Nketsi denies dating her old-looking young man."

The reality TV star wrote on her Instagram story:

"Guys, come on. I'm not seeing anyone right now. I'm focusing on myself and getting used to the new norm. Please, let's not do THIS right now."

See the post below:

Fans respond to rumours of Faith Nketsi dating

Many social media users shared their two cents regarding her allegedly in a romantic relationship with Andile Mayisela:

@dimplefacemusic wrote:

"I respect the moves she's pulling."

@Ladyziyanda mentioned:

"She was like 'next.'"

@NgoveniSbu shared:

"Back to the streets!"

@10GEE_Khumi responded:

"From a wife to a side chick. Yoh, bophelo ke R3 e vas."

@Roman305III commented:

"Her baby hasn't even started grade 1 and already has a new stepfather...Worse, she's still gonna have more and more and more, I feel bad for that baby futhi she's still going to grow up and join Twitter/X and see her mom's sextape."

@vrmolema replied:

"This "highest bidder" generation is doomed shem."

Faith Nketsi's fans concerned after she moved out of her home

Briefly News previously reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show, Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she married controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media.

