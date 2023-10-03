Popular socialite Faith Nketsi addressed her highly anticipated marriage issues, hinting at her separation from controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo

She revealed that she moved out of her marital home, acknowledging the collapse of her marriage, which had been under the spotlight due to her husband's fraud allegations

Social media reactions were mixed, with some sympathizing and speculating about the divorce, while others believed that the couple might still be together

Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she moved out.

Faith Nketsi has hinted that she moved out of her home. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi talks about her marital problems

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she got married to controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media. There have also been reports that the star moved from her home following her husband's arrest due to the fraud allegations.

Speaking during the first episode of her show Have Faith which premiered recently, the star said she has been experiencing serious problems and even considered divorce at one point. She said:

"Since the last time you saw me, I have been adjusting to being a new mother, being a wife. I moved out of my marital home. What was collapsing, my whole marriage was collapsing right in front of my eyes."

Social media users react to Faith Nketsi's show

Faith Nketsi has been trending on social media with fans sharing mixed reactions to the star's revelation. Many sympathised with her and hoped that she managed to work on her marriage with Nzuzo Njilo, for the sake of their one-year-old daughter Sky Njilo.

@_NayyKnights said:

"Wait so the things that were said on SM were true? Her marriage did collapse? Oh man ☹️ #MTVHaveFaith #HaveFaith not shortly after having a baby. And she’s so secretive on what happened but I guess she has to protect hers!"

@Mihlali__ added:

"Omg WAIT! So the divorce really happened??? What’s going on?? #MTVHaveFaith #HaveFaith."

@Mama_KGOTLI commented:

"They're still together. Baby Sky was tiny wen they shot dis episode and was a bit grown wen they went on their family vacation dis year "

