Faith Nketsi sent a cryptic post about having her heart broken and hoping the person who hurt her got fixed

Many of her fans comforted the Have Faith reality star and advised her to forgive the person who might have wronged her

The influencer and model did not divulge much about her cryptic post, but many are adamant that it might be relationship troubles

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Faith Nketsi confused the masses with her cryptic post. The influencer and model took to social media to hint at being heartbroken.

The ‘Have Faith’ star Faith Nketsi received warm messages from her followers following her cryptic tweet. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi hints at heartbreak

Taking to her X account, the MTV Have Faith reality star Nketsi sent a puzzling post directed at the mysterious person who broke her heart.

Without mentioning any names, Faith Nketsi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I hope destroying me, helped fix you."

Fans confused by Faith's post

Many of her fans comforted the model despite not having the full backstory of her tweet. Some even advised her to forgive the person who might have wronged her.

The influencer and model did not divulge much about her cryptic post, but many are adamant that it might be relationship troubles.

@Ntshepi96 advised:

"Sending you strength Mapholoso. I don’t care what people say, God’s love for you is unshaken. Wish you all the best for you and your baby."

@saintmandela said:

"Please use your @ next time. Thanks."

@OMotswe replied:

"Forgive them, as they knew no better."

Trouble in paradise as Faith moves out from home

Rumours swirled that Faith Nketsi had moved out from her matrimonial home and stayed at a hotel.

This as trouble brewed in the Njilo household. Apparently, Nzuzo Njilo was drowning in debt, forcing Faith Nketiz to return to club hosting as a means to provide for SKy Njilo.

Of course, this was all just hearsay, and the couple never addressed the rumours.

Faith Nketsi shows off Body in stunning pics

Briefly News previously reported that TV personality Faith Nketsi stunned in new pictures showing off her amazing physique.

The star has one of the most beautiful bodies in Mzansi, and she often flaunts it, leaving netizens amazed,

Fans noted that Faith Nketi snapped back immediately after giving birth to Sky.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News