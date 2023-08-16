TV personality Faith Nketsi has shown off her body in stunning new pictures on social media

The star has one of the most beautiful bodies in Mzansi, and she often flaunts it whenever she can

Netizens were left amazed, and many showered Faith with kind words, admiring her physique

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Faith Nketsi has shown off her amazing body in new photos on social media.

Faith Nketsi has the internet in a chokehold after posting new make-up-free pictures. Image: @thee-faithnketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi shows off her toned body on social media

On her Twitter account, @_faith_nketsi, the influencer posted images of her wearing a white vest with grey sweatpants. She is also holding a bunch of red roses and captioned her images with a positive message.

"Sending you all positive vibes and LOVE."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens show love to Faith Nketsi

Under her comments section, peeps were awed by her natural beauty as she wore very minimal make-up.

@tbud4410 said:

"Butterscotch Beauty."

@Sweethesh21 said:

"You are perfection."

@ThembileMsuthu said:

"This is on fire."

@LoyisoBada said:

"If I had your body, I'd never sit down."

@DisekoNkele said:

"Aaaiii you are beautiful shame."

@GreatMaestrojoy said:

"Make up or no make up just pure beauty."

Faith Nketis celebrates her daughter Sky's first birthday with an emotional post

The Have Faith star took to her Instagram and penned an emotional post regarding her daughter Sky as she turned one.

She hosted a Disney-themed party and looked dashing.

She re-told the story of how the first three months were not good, but they assured her that God exists.

"We both survived the day she was born considering the labour, and three months after that just makes me truly believe that God exists."

Faith Nketsi celebrated every single milestone Sky reached

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi celebrated her baby Sky turning nine months old.

She took to Twitter to speak about her excitement over her daughter reaching the 9th-month milestone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News