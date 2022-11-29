Faith Nketsi has denied rumours that she had surgery soon after giving birth to her first child, Sky

The Have Faith star has always had a flawless body, but internet users believe she had it surgically altered

Even after Faith denied having any weight loss surgery, South African netizens still called her a liar

Faith Nketsi has debunked rumours that she had a nip and tuck surgery. The rumours have always circulated on the internet, but they have gotten worse since Faith gave birth to her first child, Sky.

Faith fueled the rumours by sharing photos of her snatched waist only a few months after giving birth. It appears that the snaps shocked Mzansi. Peeps don't believe Faith lost weight naturally because she quickly snapped back to her hourglass figure.

After seeing that the tummy tick rumours were getting out of hand, Faith blasted rumour mongers on Twitter.

The Have Faith star claimed she had no surgery. Faith stated that she has been open about the changes she has experienced as a new mother, particularly the drastic changes in her body. On Twitter Faith wrote:

"But how are some people saying I did surgery? At what time? Even while taking u guys through my whole entire journey! Weeehh lazy people always have something to say Bleh "

As expected, Faith's comments section was flooded after she slammed the surgery rumours.

Online peeps had mixed feelings. Some moms on the internet shared their own postpartum weight loss stories, suggesting that Faith might have lost weight naturally.

Some people, however, maintained that Faith did not exercise to achieve her hourglass figure months after having a baby. Peeps wrote:

@YaandZ commented:

"I hope you don't feel under pressure to get back to your old body Yaz faith. You do have a great body Vele, but don't pressure yourself that much."

@Duanny_P replied:

"Yeah, I feel like she is also putting much pressure on herself."

@ToniNkhahle said:

"I also dropped the weight real quick, all that's left is the stretch marks, it's very possible. Breastfeeding helps a lot, I'm even smaller than before I gave birth. People need to stop hating on you‍♀️"

@ron_can91 shared:

"But you lying about how you lost weight NATURALLY!!! Yes, you took us through that skin-tightening procedure which is what brought your stomach back. Losing natural weight is something completely different to what you did."

@MissPrimroses reacted:

"People will always have something to say. Hollywood celebs will be looking like this hours after birth lol. I think if you had a flat tummy before it's easy to bounce back."

@Fundi_Mnisi wrote:

"They will always have something negative to say."

@Davinweezy posted:

"The body is too good to be true ‍♂️, we should just blame God for it then."

@khumo_Mbatha added:

"There is no way you exercised "

Faith Nketsi fires back at an old tweet that said no man would willingly pay lobola for her

In other stories, Briefly News reported newlywed Faith Nketsi has finally addressed the netizen who once told her that no man would willingly pay lobola for her.

Faith married Nzuzo Njilo in April 2022, and they have been displaying signs of happiness in their marriage on social media. The famous couple even has a cute baby girl named Sky.

In a series of tweets, Faith Nketsi recalled the time she posted a photo of herself posing with a cow and someone responded with the vilest comment ever. According to Faith, the peep stated that the Have Faith star will never marry.

