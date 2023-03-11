Minnie Dlamini's body has been put under scrutiny again after the star shared a saucy post on her social media pages

The star flaunted her famous curves and stunning legs in a tight-fitting yellow mini dress

Reacting to the post, some peeps said the media personality is not aging well and needs to hit the gym

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie Dlamini never catches a break from social media trolls who are always dragging her. The stunner charted social media trends when she posted stunning pictures on her page.

Minnie Dlamini’s recent posts spark heated conversations about her body. Image: @minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini roasted by body shaming trolls

The seasoned media personality caused a stir when she shared snaps showing off her killer curves in a yellow mini dress.

As expected, peeps flooded to Minnie Dlamini's comments section to dish negative comments. According to ZAlebs, many said the star was not aging well and should hit the gym. Others took a swipe at her hairstyle, saying it made her look cheap. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Mellow Yellow."

@JayOne49942455 said:

"Really miss those days you use to be pretty. It's really a shame."

@oskido3004 wrote:

"Get married to that Coloured guy from CPT was a bad move for you and your career that dude didn't understand that you are a public figure you are a brand and he destroyed you MaDlamini. Khune was the best for you and you were the best for him pity it never lasted..."

Minnie Dlamini's fans defend her from body shaming trolls

Minnie Dlamini's followers came out guns blazing at the trolls who were body shaming her. Many said those saying the star looks old are mostly men who know she will never look their way.

@lebooo_ said:

"It’s men who never had a chance with her in the first place getting mad in the comments , like how you gonna hate from outside the club ? you can’t even get in "

@CoMojero added:

"Minnie is beautiful and we all know that, she just need to change her make up artist or stop with the black colour all around her eyes. Those colours on eyes are bad to every women according to us gents."

Minnie Dlamini dazzles SA with stunning black outfit, peeps react: "We love you"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini has dazzled social media users with her gorgeous black outfit that peeps could not get enough of.

The media personality posted a picture on Instagram and looked as fabulous as ever.

The mom of one was also honoured in a Facebook post by Briefly News, which read:

“Minnie Dlamini looks stunning in this little black number.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News