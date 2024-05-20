The Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Andile Dlamini unleashed her singing skills on The Masked Singer SA

The Banyana Banyana goalkeeper posted on her Instagram page that it was a great experience being in the singing competition

Andile Dlamini exclusively told Briefly News that she underestimated her vocal ability until she got compliments from the judges that she was a great singer

Banyana Banyana star Andile Dlamini enjoyed her time on the 'Masked Singer SA.' Image: @andile_01_dlamini

Source: Instagram

The Banyana Banyana player Andile Dlamini surprised many netizens with her amazing vocals on the Masked Singer SA.

Andile Dlamini unmasked as Rainbow on Masked Singer SA

Mzansi's favourite female soccer player, Andile Dlamini, had many viewers of the Masked Singer SA hooked many viewers to her singing as she graced the singing competition show as the Rainbow.

The star was unveiled a week after the former rugby player Breyton Paulse was also unmasked as the Monster.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Dlamini shared that she had a great time on the show and had underestimated her vocal ability before going to the show until the judges told her that she always gave stellar performances throughout the weeks.

She said:

"I didn't think my voice was going to surprise everyone beacuse I really underestimated my voice which was praised and loved by the judges and them having to compliment my vocals made me gain a lot of confidience as a singer on stage.

"Having being given the chance to be holding the mic and singing behind a huge mask was certainly amazing and I can't wait to venture into my passion for singer and turning it into a career although it was super difficult having to hide behind the mask, the journey was just incredible."

The national female goalkeeper also posted about her journey on the show on her Instagram page and wrote:

"A beautiful journey came to an end. Extremely grateful to have been a part of this wonderful show @maskedsingerza thank you for the experience I appreciate. Nothing beats being appreciated by your own <<<<Themaskedsinger come take your flowers."

See the post below:

