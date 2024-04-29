The former Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco graced the most-loved singing show, The Masked Singer SA

The reality TV star was the fourth celebrity to be unmasked on the show, and she was the dazzling star

LaConco told Briefly News that being on the singing show was different from what she had experienced before

LaConco talks about her experience on 'The Masked Singer Sa.'

The second season of the Masked Singer SA brought in their A-game as the show got more interesting. The reality TV star and TV presenter Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco was the fourth celebrity who was unmasked on the show.

LaConco shares her experience on the Masked Singer SA

The ex-wife of former president Jacob Zuma, cast member of The Real Housewives of Durban, presenter of several television shows like My Perfect Wedding and fashion entrepreneur LaConco graced the singing competition and was the Dazzling star, a new character on the show.

Speaking to Briefly News, the star shared that being on the singing show was different from what she had experienced before.

She said:

"The experience was different and unique. It was great, and I had to hide myself every time; they gave me a huge hoodie where I had to hide myself and my hands. Those experiences didn't prepare me cause the Masked Singer SA is way different. After all, as a host, I showed and introduced myself. That was the difference.

"Somizi's guesses disappointed me, though, lol. But Sithelo was close. So, there is a lady who did an interview where she asked specific questions about me, for example, what my mom calls me and so on, and when I also heard the clues, I was stunned, but she was smart about how she asked me questions to creating my clues."

She also shared that she can't wait till her fans get to see her on The Real Housewives Ultimate Trip:

I'm excited because people will see me again at the Real Housewives ultimate trip. I shot this before I started shooting The Masked Singer SA, so my fans can watch out for that."

The star posted about her being unmasked in the singing competition on her Instagram page and wrote:

"When I got a call to be part of this, had mixed emotions being nervous and excited to try something new. Well I know I’m not a good singer but went for it. Thank you @maskedsingerza for the opportunity. Thank you, SA for loving Star, catch the repeat on Thursday on S1 at 9 pm and Friday on S3 at 10 pm."

LaConco stuns in swimsuit pictures

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco stunned fans when she shared her swimsuit picture on social media. Her pictures showcased her stunning body transformation.

LaConco rocked a two-piece swimsuit and received praise for her courage and beauty. Fans also celebrated her natural look and style. Fans have supported the star and admired her confidence.

