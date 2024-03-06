Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco surprised fans by sharing her first swimsuit picture on social media, showcasing her stunning body transformation

LaConco's Instagram post, where she rocks a two-piece swimsuit, received praise for her courage and beauty, with many users celebrating her natural look and style

Fans expressed excitement for more such posts from LaConco, showing their support and admiration for her confidence

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco recently had her fans and followers drooling after sharing a picture rocking a swimsuit for the first time.

LaConco shared a stunning swimsuit picture on her page. Image: @laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco rocks swimsuit in hot picture

LaConco is turning up the heat on social media. The star who has been praised for her stunning body transformation recently decided to show some skin.

Taking to her Instagram page, the media personality shared a picture rocking a two-piece swimsuit. She revealed that this was the first time she was sharing a picture wearing a swimsuit on social media. She wrote:

"It has been long since I was reluctant to post a swimsuit image. I’m shaking typing this. Anyway thick and natural queens let’s gather here, remember to take care of yourself and ncishana ngawe munu."

Mzansi can't get enough of LaConco's picture

Social media users hailed LaConco for gathering the courage to share the picture on her page. Many said they loved the reality TV star's look.

@d_nkomo said:

"natural njani coz kuthiw uyenze eBBL"

@nqoh_ndlovu commented:

"Wangipha isibindi nami ngiyabonga. Umuhle kakhulu"

@madlomobonah added:

"We Mge uyi lento ephezulu ekhekheni "

@ayanda_mlah wrote:

"FINALLY!!! Kwakhazimula i feed. to more of this hotness!."

@wangari_raha noted:

"I discovered you in RHOD! You rock!!!"

@thaka_mnguni added:

"Wayigqoka kamnandi wahlonipheka ngisho no shaka zulu bezoyivuma le weshwele ❤️honey yesssssssss"

