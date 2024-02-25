Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared a picture of herself in swimwear while living her best life at an undisclosed location

The snap got the timeline buzzing, with netizens sharing their opinions about the media personality's appearance

Twitter trolls hurled their usual insults at Ntsiki and proved that haters gonna hate no matter what

Ntsiki Mzansi got tongues wagging with a picture of her in swimwear. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai knows how to make waves, and her recent swimwear snap proved just that! The poet decided to enjoy nature and get some R&R.

With the click of a button on her account, she sent X/Twitter into a frenzy, with eager fingers tapping away about her body.

Ntsiki's authenticity wins hearts

Mazwai's decision to keep it real earned her major points with fans in an age where filters reign supreme.

They applauded her for flaunting her natural beauty and unapologetically embracing her curves and imperfections in a sea of airbrushed pictures.

See the post below:

Trolls drag Ntsiki Mazwai

But of course, where there's Ntsiki, there are bound to be trolls lurking in the shadows. Despite the positive vibes, the haters came out in full force, pushing the popular narrative that she looks dirty.

@KATLEGOBANDA11 said:

"Yesses I've never seen someone being this hated."

@NotZumaagain wrote:

"I know you probably think that bad publicity is still publicity. I cringe on your behalf looking at this photo."

@Flyingkisse stated:

"My sister mara intsangu idlala ngawe."

@Ms_Logical posted:

"Camera man failed to do one job."

@LillyZulu1 tweeted:

"What I appreciate more about this picture is that there's no filter, no makeup, and no high contrast. Just natural beauty. ✨"

@radipatanta commented:

"Ntsiki is giving her haters chest pains."

@StanleyMametlwa added:

"Not fake, just pure original beauty."

@BrunoMan21 commented:

"I see not even bathing in the river is helping."

