Mzansi can't stop talking about Thembi Seete's unedited pictures after the actress was spotted in real life

The former Idols SA judge was captured at the Hey Neighbour Festival still looking gorgeous, although not as polished as her Instagram feed

Netizens critiqued Thembi's looks, saying she looked more her age than she presented on her social media pages

Thembi Seete had social media buzzing after her unfiltered photos made their way to the internet. Images: thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete, 46, caught a bit of smoke after netizens spotted her outside of her Instagram and photoshoot filters. The actress recently attended the Hey Neighbour Festival, where she was said to have been a guest.

Despite netizens saying Thembi looks more youthful in her Instagram feed, others couldn't stop praising her undeniable good looks.

Thembi Seete spotted without filters

For years, Thembi Seete has been praised for her devilishly good looks and impeccable fashion sense, the epitome of "black don't crack".

Fans frequently fawn over the Boom Shaka member's Instagram feed, where she always looks photoshoot-ready and never drops the ball. Like Drake said, "Nails done, hair done, everything did!"

However, this time around, the Adulting actress was caught in real life outside of the gram and didn't look as polished as fans know her to be.

According to entertainment commentator , Thembi was a Netflix guest at the Hey Neighbour Festival and posed for some photos in a beige outfit and large clear glasses:

"SPOTTED: Thembi Seete. The actress was a guest of @NetflixSA at the Hey Neighbour Festival."

Mzansi weighs in on Thembi Seete's look

Netizens gushed over Thembi Seete despite the unedited photos, saying she still looked gorgeous:

MsGreenwood13 complimented Thembi:

"She still looks good!!"

mbatha_slungile said:

"This one is blessed, she doesn't age yet she is old."

Meanwhile, some netizens heavily critiqued Thembi's look:

Gabadiya21 critiqued Thembi:

"So that’s how she looks without heavy edits?"

KweziQuesta wasn't happy:

"I want the person responsible for letting my crush walk out the house with that wig."

Thembi Seete shows off Dubai vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a glimpse of Thembi Seete's fun-filled trip to Dubai, which included a yacht ride and a visit to the Sahara Desert:

"The feeling of the Sahara desert, Dubai. Imagine having Long Island Iced Tea in the middle of nowhere."

Of course, the actress gave her followers all the content and served looks throughout her fancy vacay.

