Media personality Thembi Seete has gotten candid about her new acting role in the second season of Adulting

The former Kwaito sensation will be playing a middle-aged cougar, Portia, on the adult-rated show

She shared that the new role pushed her beyond her comfort zone where she had to adjust to acting saucy scenes

Thembi Seete, one of South Africa's media darlings is going to leave some people's cheeks burning with her upcoming role that is not so sweet.

Thembi Seete has shared about her new steamy role as Portia in the upcoming second season of 'Adulting'. Images: @thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

The Boom Shaka group member has joined the adult-rated show Adulting on its much-awaited second season, which will air on Showmax on Monday, 4 December.

Thembi Seete to debut as Portia on Adulting Season 2

Seete told Showmax stories that her new role is very different compared to the shows that she's done in the past. She said she will be playing the role of Portia, a wealthy middle-aged woman who is bored with her marriage:

"There comes a point in life when you get tired of playing it safe. You sort of want to stretch yourself a bit and kind of surprise yourself.

"So with this one, it came with a whole lot of things that really shook me a little bit and made me uncomfortable. But I also love being uncomfortable."

Thembi Seete talks about her challenges as acting Portia

The report hinted that she will work alongside Luthando "BU" Mthembu who plays toyboy Vuyani. Here is how Seete described the experience:

"My intmate scenes have never been this intmate... I did a lot for the first time! This show! When I think about it, my heart just races and I love the feeling."

Source: Briefly News