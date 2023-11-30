Pinky Girl has decided to finally return to showbiz after grieving her father's death

Sources say she will be relaunching her YouTube channel in December after launching it earlier this year

The channel will highlight the day-to-day activities of her busy life, focusing on her business and career in the entertainment industry

Pinky Girl, whose real name is Tebogo Mekgwe, is taking off her grieving veil and returning to the limelight to bring her fans some entertainment.

Pinky Girl is ready to return to the limelight after losing her father, starting with the relaunch of her YouTube channel. Images: @pinky_girl

Pinky Girl is the cousin to media personality Bonang Matheba and rose to fame when she was featured on Being Bonang, the reality series that brought Mzansi into the life of Queen B. Pinky Girl is planning to do the same with her upcoming YouTube channel.

Pinky Girl to relaunch her YouTube channel

Pinky Girl initially launched her YouTube channel, The PinkStar, in April of this year and credited Bonang for teaching her the ropes of a successful reality show.

Her team told ZiMoja that she will be relaunching the channel on 10 December, where her followers can expect to be treated to a front-row experience of her life as a DJ, businesswoman and socialite. A representative from her team Sesi Mokoena, said:

"She does not want to reveal too much as yet. But, it will be worth the wait... The channel will showcase exclusive content, behind the scenes into her life."

Pinky Girl mourns her father's passing

The YouTube do-over follows after a tough year of grieving her father's death, where she decided to move back home to mourn in peace.

A few months later she confessed on Kaya 959 that she took the move to nurse her mental health, especially since the death came around the same time that she lost her job.

